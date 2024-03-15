An ongoing Walmart Apple Watch deal is giving you the chance to pick up Apple’s latest wearable for a much more affordable price than before. If you’ve always thought about adding a smartwatch to your tech collection, there’s never been a better time.

At the time of writing, you can grab an Apple Watch Series 9 in Midnight Aluminium with a 45mm display for $359, $70 less than the asking price. Unfortunately, the deal doesn’t extend to other colors or display sizes, but considering this device’s place on our list of the best smartwatches, we’d advise picking one up regardless, especially as Midnight Aluminium is one of the more neutral colorways across the whole range.

If you’re wondering what’s so special about the Apple Watch Series 9, allow us to catch you up. Apple has optimized this wearable to work alongside the rest of the brand’s tech ecosystem, pairing easily with your iPhone or iPad to deliver your all-important fitness and health data without delay. If you want more details on how this works and what else the watch has to offer, check out our Apple Watch Series 9 review.

It’s also worth pointing out that due to Apple’s ongoing legal battles surrounding the latest Apple Watch, we might not see a Series 10 device for a while yet. With this in mind, there’s less concern about owning something that feels outdated within just a couple of months, though the Series 9 device itself is pretty futureproof thanks to its powerful chipset and vivid OLED display.

There you have it, the Walmart Apple Watch deal saving you $70 on a new wearable. If you’re a big Apple fan, check out our guide to everything we know so far about the iPhone 16. Or, if you prefer an Android phone, see our guides to the best Samsung phones, best Xiaomi phones, and best OnePlus phones.