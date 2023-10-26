Among Heroes tier list and reroll guide

Here it is – our up-to-date Among Heroes tier list filled with all the supports, tanks, healers, and DPS units in the game. Characters hail from different factions in this Samkok adventure, such as Wu, Shu, and Wei, meaning you can make plenty of different teams with different lineups and strengths in Among Heroes: Fantasy Samkok.

Just getting into the game? Here are the working Among Heroes codes to go along with our tier list. Plus some AFK Arena codes, Blox Fruits codes, and Black Clover M codes to grant even more goodies in some of the other best mobile games.

Among Heroes: Fantasy Samkok tier list

Here’s our tier list ranking all the heroes in Among Heroes:

Rank Hero SS Cao Cao, Guan Yu, Lu Bu, Sun Quan, Xu Sheng, Zhuge Liang, Zuo Ci, Zhang Jiao S Cai Wenji, Diao Chan, Huang Zhong, Jia Xu, Lu Lingqi, Nyona Zhen, Sun Ce, Sun Jian, Sun Luban, Xin Xianying, Xiahou Yuan, Ziahou Dun, Zhang Fei, Zhao Yun, Taishi Ci, Liu Bei A Dong Bai, Dong Zhuo, Guan Qinping, Huang Yueying, Lu Meng, Jia Xu, Jiang Wei, Menang, Sun Shangxiang, Sun Shao, Wei Yan, Xiao Qiao, Xu Chu, Yueying, Zhang Xingcai, Zhang Zhao B Bao Sanniang, Gan Ning, Guo Si, Han Dang, Huang Gai, Li Dian, Li Jue, Ling Tong, Ma Chao, Man Chong, Yang Xiu, Zhang Bao, Zhang Liao, Zhou Cang, Zhou Yu

How to perform a Among Heroes reroll

So, you spent your free pulls and aren’t happy with who you got – not to worry, it happens to the best of us. Luckily, you can reroll to try again. If you log in with a guest account the first time, it’s even easier, but don’t worry if you tied your account to your social media or email.

Play through the first few levels until you can pull for characters, then use your pulls.

Not happy? Log out of Among Heroes

When prompted to log in, choose a different method (or a new guest account)

Play through the tutorial until you can pull characters

Spend those pulls and see what you get

Hopefully, this pays off with a better roster.

If you’re a big gacha fan like we are, check out our Genshin Impact tier list, Honkai Star Rail tier list, and Final Fantasy Ever Crisis tier list to get into a new great mobile game.