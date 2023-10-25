Anime Sword Fighters Simulator codes October 2023

If daily life is getting you down, we recommend you work out some stress in Roblox and use these new Anime Sword Fighters Simulator codes to stock up on all kinds of booster potions. You can also collect cool ‘pets’ modeled after famous anime characters like Naruto, which is neat.
Here are all the new Anime Sword Fighters Simulator codes:
- ASFS – two 15-minute power boosters (new!)
- SisterGuard – super luck booster
- Spraden – two five-minute coin boosters
- Kolapo– two five-minute coin boosters
- Oatsz– two five-minute coin boosters
- Strongest – two ten-minute coin boosters
- Dungeons – two ten-minute coin boosters
- Holiday – two 15-minute power boosters
- Feelinglucky – five-minute super luck booster
- Secret – ten-minute super luck booster
- Celestial – ten-minute super luck booster
- Christmas – ten-minute super luck booster
- Ascend – two five-minute power boosters
- BugsSquashed – two ten-minute power boosters
- NewYear – two ten-minute power boosters
- Climb – two ten-minute power boosters
- Valentine – two ten-minute power boosters
- SORRYSHUT1 – two 15-minute power boosters
- sorry4luck – two 15-minute power boosters
How do I redeem Anime Sword Fighters Simulator codes?
To get your hands on all these boosts and buffs, follow the easy steps below.
- Open up Anime Sword Fighters Simulator in Roblox
- Click the shop icon
- Scroll all the way to the bottom of the menu, or hit the Twitter icon on the side
- Paste or type in a code one at a time and hit redeem
Now you have plenty of potions at your disposal.
What are Anime Sword Fighters Simulator codes?
These codes come from the game’s developer, Farm Studio 2, and are often shown on the official Roblox page. Each code is unique to this game and can expire at any time, so we recommend you grab the power and luck boosts as soon as you can. We’ll keep this page updated with any new codes when they go live.
