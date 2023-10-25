Anime Sword Fighters Simulator codes October 2023

If daily life is getting you down, we recommend you work out some stress in Roblox and use these new Anime Sword Fighters Simulator codes to stock up on all kinds of booster potions. You can also collect cool ‘pets’ modeled after famous anime characters like Naruto, which is neat.

For more anime adventures, check out the newest Blade Ball codes, Blox Fruits codes, Haze Piece codes, and Fruit Battlegrounds codes to live out your favorite moments from hit shows… but in Roblox.

Here are all the new Anime Sword Fighters Simulator codes:

ASFS – two 15-minute power boosters (new!)

– two 15-minute power boosters (new!) SisterGuard – super luck booster

– super luck booster Spraden – two five-minute coin boosters

– two five-minute coin boosters Kolapo– two five-minute coin boosters

two five-minute coin boosters Oatsz– two five-minute coin boosters

two five-minute coin boosters Strongest – two ten-minute coin boosters

– two ten-minute coin boosters Dungeons – two ten-minute coin boosters

– two ten-minute coin boosters Holiday – two 15-minute power boosters

– two 15-minute power boosters Feelinglucky – five-minute super luck booster

– five-minute super luck booster Secret – ten-minute super luck booster

– ten-minute super luck booster Celestial – ten-minute super luck booster

– ten-minute super luck booster Christmas – ten-minute super luck booster

– ten-minute super luck booster Ascend – two five-minute power boosters

– two five-minute power boosters BugsSquashed – two ten-minute power boosters

– two ten-minute power boosters NewYear – two ten-minute power boosters

– two ten-minute power boosters Climb – two ten-minute power boosters

– two ten-minute power boosters Valentine – two ten-minute power boosters

– two ten-minute power boosters SORRYSHUT1 – two 15-minute power boosters

– two 15-minute power boosters sorry4luck – two 15-minute power boosters

How do I redeem Anime Sword Fighters Simulator codes?

To get your hands on all these boosts and buffs, follow the easy steps below.

Open up Anime Sword Fighters Simulator in Roblox

Click the shop icon

Scroll all the way to the bottom of the menu, or hit the Twitter icon on the side

Paste or type in a code one at a time and hit redeem

Now you have plenty of potions at your disposal.

What are Anime Sword Fighters Simulator codes?

These codes come from the game’s developer, Farm Studio 2, and are often shown on the official Roblox page. Each code is unique to this game and can expire at any time, so we recommend you grab the power and luck boosts as soon as you can. We’ll keep this page updated with any new codes when they go live.

Still not satisfied? Here are even more anime-themed code guides for you. Snap up the new Anime Adventures codes and Anime Champions Simulator codes, or try something different with some Toilet Tower Defense codes.