Anime Warriors Simulator 2 codes October 2023

It’s time to rejoin your favorites from Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, My Hero Academia, Naruto, Bleach, and more with our Anime Warriors Simulator 2 codes list. In this Roblox experience, you get to explore a vast world, fight some bad guys, and unlock an array of famous anime characters. Better yet, Roblox Anime Warriors Simulator 2 codes provide you with boosts so that you can get new heroes faster.

Anime Warriors Simulator 2 codes

Active codes:

newworld – boosts

– boosts sorryforupdatedelay – boosts

– boosts 100klikesomg – boosts

Expired codes:



fireforcesoon

comeupsoon

slimecode

yaycode

almosthere

sevendeadlyupdate

enjoychainsaw

chainsawsoon

updaterelease

SamuraiCapital

SummerIsland

HappySummer

SummerPassFixes

GuardianFixes

BizarreTown

75kLikes!

GoldenKingdom

100KMEMBERS

MonsterCity

WalledDistrict

CursedHigh

CloverVillage

MagicTown

AntHideout

BUGFIXES

HeroCity

EndlessDomain

SORRY4SHUTDOWN

RELEASE

What are Anime Warriors Simulator 2 codes?

Anime Warriors Simulator 2 codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies, such as boosts, courtesy of the developer, Enclamatic Simulators. The team tends to add new ones for each milestone hit, so it’s a good idea to bookmark this page to be up to date with the latest freebies.

How do I redeem Anime Warriors Simulator 2 codes?

To redeem Anime Warriors Simulator 2 codes, you need to:

Fire up Roblox

Launch Anime Warriors Simulator 2

Tap the shop button

Go to codes

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

And there you have it, all of the current Anime Warriors Simulator 2 codes.