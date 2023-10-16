Punch Wall Simulator codes October 2023

With our Roblox Punch Wall Simulator codes guide, you can get all the boosts and pets you need to show those walls just how strong you are.

October 16, 2023: We checked for new Punch Wall Simulator codes for our list

You think you’re tough, aye? Well, with our Punch Wall Simulator codes list, you will be, as it provides you with various freebies that can help you punch through many walls. Yes, this Roblox experience is a test of strength through punching solid objects, but we’ve all been there, right? It’s great stress relief, even if you feel a lil sore afterwards.

Punch Wall Simulator codes

Active Punch Wall Simulator codes:

  • eastercode – double strength for 30 mins
  • snow – arctiv fox pet
  • roblox – pet
  • noob – pet
  • axel – boost
  • secret – golden potions

Expired codes:
There are no expired Punch Wall Simulator codes.

What are Punch Wall Simulator codes?

With Punch Wall Simulator codes, you can get in-game goodies such as boosts and pets. The developer, Axelodev, tends to add new codes for each milestone hit, so you’d best bookmark this page if you want to stay up to date with the latest ones.

How do I redeem Punch Wall Simulator codes?

To redeem Punch Wall Simulator codes, you need to:

  • Launch Roblox
  • Dive into Punch Wall Simulator
  • Tap the codes button
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current Punch Wall Simulator codes. For less blocky action and some spooks, check out our picks for the best horror games on Nintendo Switch and mobile.

