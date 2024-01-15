Anime World Tower Defense tier list January 2024

Defending what’s yours can be tough, but with our Anime World Tower Defense tier list, you at least know which units can give you a fighting chance. This Roblox experience features many different types of units, each with varying stats regarding health, speed, damage, range, and more, all of which come together to rank them in our list.

Beyond knowing who the best units are, you might want to check our Anime World Tower Defense codes list to see what freebies are on offer. Or, for some similar content, we have a Genshin Impact tier list, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught tier list, Disney Mirrorverse tier list, and Honkai Star Rail tier list.

Anyway, onto our Anime World Tower Defense tier list.

Anime World Tower Defense tier list

To help us decide our rankings, we take a look at the community, conduct research, and use our own experiences. However, if you want to use a unit that we place in rank D, that’s okay. Tier lists are entirely subjective, and it may be that you find certain units to be more helpful than we do, and that’s great – it’s one of the best things about games like Anime World Tower Defense.

Rank Anime World Tower Defense units S Shizaku [Monster], Hoku [Inf], Unbreakable Hero, KreizerFullPower, Lord Sombra, Permeation Hero A Father, Pinky, Blood Demon, RedArcher, DragonEye, Dark Kongkun, Fear symbol, SlimeLord, Pinky, Supersonic Ninja, Manala, Vishikun B HunterKid, DarkHollow, Arter, Lion Heart, Royal Girl, Cat Spirit, Veshita, Thunder Boy, Virtual Swordsman, Kroly, Mage Child, Mist Pillar Mui, Scarlet Knight, VirtualSwordGirl, Berserk Mecha, Pillarman Kazel, Ruffy C VirtualSwordsman (Gun), HolyKnight Alrmer, Seventeen (Abyss). King Colo, Boost, Kongkun (GT), Franken Lady, Uchigo, Barust, NewYork-Jo D TheGrappler, Manato, Hoku, Ground

How do I get new Anime World Tower Defense units?

You can purchase new units in the home hub’s ‘summon units’ section. If you want to upgrade them, you need to head to the laboratory and go to the evolution machine; here, you can see what your stats will be for each unit when they evolve, as well as how much the upgrade costs. You can get more in-game currency (gold, blue orbs, evil fruit, and ninja scrolls) by playing the game.

We hope our Anime World Tower Defense tier list helps you make those tough calls. If you’d rather slay demons, be sure to check out our Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat codes and Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat tier list guides.