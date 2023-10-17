Bathroom Tower Defense X codes October 2023

How long can you defend your base against the evil toilets? These Bathroom Tower Defense X codes grant you more cash and gems so you can summon even more defensive units in the shape of cameramen, ensuring an easy win no matter the difficulty.

Bathroom Tower Defense X codes

Here are all the new Bathroom Tower Defense X codes:

RELEASE ! – 100 gems

! – 100 gems BathroomTD – 200 gems

Expired codes:

Tuxedoelite

1MVisits

500kVisits

200kVisits

70kVisits

10KVisits

1500Likes

500Likes

400Likes

200Likes

LABORDAY2023

JesticHasNoRizz

How do I redeem Bathroom Tower Defense X codes?

To redeem these codes in Bathroom Tower Defense X, simply follow these steps:

Open up Bathroom Tower Defense X in Roblox

Click the codes button on the left-hand side of the screen

Type or paste in a code one at a time and hit redeem

There you have it – plenty of gems in your pocket.

What are Bathroom Tower Defense X codes?

These codes, given out by developer Flaming_Lion75, give you a stack of gems to spend on summoning extra items and cameras in the game to offer you an edge in each battle. They appear sporadically when the game reaches certain amounts of players or likes, and are only active for a limited time.

