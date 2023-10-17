Bathroom Tower Defense X codes October 2023

These helpful Roblox Bathroom Tower Defense X codes won’t hang around long, so grab them while you can for more gems and cash in the game.

October 17, 2023: We checked for new Bathroom Tower Defense X codes.

How long can you defend your base against the evil toilets? These Bathroom Tower Defense X codes grant you more cash and gems so you can summon even more defensive units in the shape of cameramen, ensuring an easy win no matter the difficulty.

Bathroom Tower Defense X codes

Here are all the new Bathroom Tower Defense X codes:

  • RELEASE! – 100 gems
  • BathroomTD – 200 gems

Expired codes:

  • Tuxedoelite
  • 1MVisits
  • 500kVisits
  • 200kVisits
  • 70kVisits
  • 10KVisits
  • 1500Likes
  • 500Likes
  • 400Likes
  • 200Likes
  • LABORDAY2023
  • JesticHasNoRizz

How do I redeem Bathroom Tower Defense X codes?

To redeem these codes in Bathroom Tower Defense X, simply follow these steps:

  • Open up Bathroom Tower Defense X in Roblox
  • Click the codes button on the left-hand side of the screen
  • Type or paste in a code one at a time and hit redeem

What are Bathroom Tower Defense X codes?

These codes, given out by developer Flaming_Lion75, give you a stack of gems to spend on summoning extra items and cameras in the game to offer you an edge in each battle. They appear sporadically when the game reaches certain amounts of players or likes, and are only active for a limited time.

