Omega Strikers codes. They’re pretty neat. Comprising of letters and numbers, they provide you with in-game goodies such as skins for characters, emoticons, and other various rewards. In case you’re not familiar with it, Omega Strikers gets you to assemble a team of three anime-style heroes, but instead of facing off against fearsome opponents on a battlefield, you meet them on a soccer pitch.

Omega Strikers codes

Active codes:

MoistVS – creator skin

– creator skin RakinVS – creator skin

– creator skin LilyVS – creator skin

– creator skin DYRUS – Dyrus emote

– Dyrus emote ENVIOSITY – Enviosity emote

– Enviosity emote ESPORTSFS – Esports Club at Florida State emote

– Esports Club at Florida State emote ETSU – ETSU emote

– ETSU emote FANSHAWE – FANSHAWE emote

– FANSHAWE emote FGCU – FGCU emote

– FGCU emote GARDENSTATE – Garden State Esports emote

– Garden State Esports emote GCU – GCU Esports emote

– GCU Esports emote GEORGIATECH – GT Esport emote

– GT Esport emote HAFU – Hafu emote

– Hafu emote HAMBURGER – Hamburger emote

– Hamburger emote HARRISBURG – Harrisburg University of Science and Technology emote

– Harrisburg University of Science and Technology emote 5UP – 5up emote

– 5up emote ASU – ASU Esports Association emote

– ASU Esports Association emote BLAU – Blau3 emote

– Blau3 emote BOSTON – Boston College Gaming emote

– Boston College Gaming emote BRUINGG – Bruin Gaming emote

– Bruin Gaming emote CHICO – Chico emote

– Chico emote CMU – CMU emote

– CMU emote CODE – Placeholder2 emote

– Placeholder2 emote COMFY – Lily emote

– Lily emote COOG – COOG emote

– COOG emote DRLUPO – DrLupo emote

– DrLupo emote DUCKY – Ducky emote

– Ducky emote DUSSELDORF – Dusseldorf emote

– Dusseldorf emote IEN – IEN emote

– IEN emote IHSEA – IHSEA Esports emote

– IHSEA Esports emote ILLINI – Illini Esports emote

– Illini Esports emote INDIANA – INDIANA emote

– INDIANA emote KEAN – Kean University emote

– Kean University emote KING – King emote

– King emote LESLERS – Fuslie emote

– Fuslie emote LIBERTY – Liberty Esports emote

– Liberty Esports emote UBC – UBC emote

– UBC emote UCF – UCF Esports emote

– UCF Esports emote UCSB – UCSB emote

– UCSB emote UNCCH – UNC Chapel Hill Esports emote

– UNC Chapel Hill Esports emote UOTTAWA – uOttawa Esports emote

– uOttawa Esports emote UWRF – UWRF Esports emote

– UWRF Esports emote UWSTOUT – UW Stout Esports emote

– UW Stout Esports emote VIENNA – Vienna emote

– Vienna emote WATERLOO – Waterloo Warriors emote

– Waterloo Warriors emote MOIST – Moist emote

– Moist emote MSSTATE – Mississippi State University Esports emote

– Mississippi State University Esports emote NECRIT – Placeholder emote

– Placeholder emote NEMU – Nemu emote

– Nemu emote NINER – NINER emote

– NINER emote NVCC – Northern Virginia Community College emote

– Northern Virginia Community College emote NWCIOWA – Northwestern College emote

– Northwestern College emote OHIOSTATE – Ohio State University emote

– Ohio State University emote HNORTHERN – Ohio Northern University Esports emote

– Ohio Northern University Esports emote OKWESLEYAN – Oklahoma Wesleyan University emote

– Oklahoma Wesleyan University emote ONIGRI – Onigri emote

– Onigri emote PURDUE – Purdue University Gamers Group emote

– Purdue University Gamers Group emote RAKIN – Rakin emote

– Rakin emote RAYDITZ – Rayditz emote

– Rayditz emote RUTGERS – Rutgers Esports emote

– Rutgers Esports emote RWU – Roger Williams University emote

– Roger Williams University emote SHERIDAN – Sheridan Esports emote

– Sheridan Esports emote SLIPPERYROCK – Slippery Rock Esports emote

– Slippery Rock Esports emote SPARTANS – Spartans emote

– Spartans emote STCLAIR – Saint Clair University Esports emote

– Saint Clair University Esports emote STLOUIS – Saint Louis University Esports emote

– Saint Louis University Esports emote SYKKUNO – Sykkuno emote

– Sykkuno emote TACO – IKeepItTaco emote

– IKeepItTaco emote TEMPLE – Temple Esports emote

– Temple Esports emote TNTECH – TNTECH emote

– TNTECH emote TORI – Tori emote

– Tori emote TRITON – TRITON emote

– TRITON emote TUONTO – Tuonto emote

– Tuonto emote TXST – TXST Esports emote

– TXST Esports emote WICHITA – WICHITA emote

– WICHITA emote WILDCATS – Wildcats emote

– Wildcats emote WINTHROP – Winthrop University emote

Expired codes:

There are no expired Omega Strikers codes.

What are Omega Strikers codes?

Thanks to the developer, Odyssey Interactive, Omega Strikers codes provide you with a range of in-game emotes. New ones tend to become available to coincide with events, so bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest freebies.

How do I redeem Omega Strikers codes?

To redeem Omega Strikers codes, you need to:

Launch Omega Strikers

Start the game

Complete the first few missions until you unlock the store

Go to the main screen

Tap the store button in the top-left corner

Tap coupon

Enter you code

Hit submit

Enjoy your freebie!

Well, there you have it, all of the current Omega Strikers codes. If you’re after a different kind of anime action, make sure you check out our picks for the best anime games on Nintendo Switch and mobile – it features titles from Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, and more.