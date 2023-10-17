October 17, 2023: We checked for new Omega Strikers codes
Omega Strikers codes. They’re pretty neat. Comprising of letters and numbers, they provide you with in-game goodies such as skins for characters, emoticons, and other various rewards. In case you’re not familiar with it, Omega Strikers gets you to assemble a team of three anime-style heroes, but instead of facing off against fearsome opponents on a battlefield, you meet them on a soccer pitch.
Omega Strikers codes
Active codes:
- MoistVS – creator skin
- RakinVS – creator skin
- LilyVS – creator skin
- DYRUS – Dyrus emote
- ENVIOSITY – Enviosity emote
- ESPORTSFS – Esports Club at Florida State emote
- ETSU – ETSU emote
- FANSHAWE – FANSHAWE emote
- FGCU – FGCU emote
- GARDENSTATE – Garden State Esports emote
- GCU – GCU Esports emote
- GEORGIATECH – GT Esport emote
- HAFU – Hafu emote
- HAMBURGER – Hamburger emote
- HARRISBURG – Harrisburg University of Science and Technology emote
- 5UP – 5up emote
- ASU – ASU Esports Association emote
- BLAU – Blau3 emote
- BOSTON – Boston College Gaming emote
- BRUINGG – Bruin Gaming emote
- CHICO – Chico emote
- CMU – CMU emote
- CODE – Placeholder2 emote
- COMFY – Lily emote
- COOG – COOG emote
- DRLUPO – DrLupo emote
- DUCKY – Ducky emote
- DUSSELDORF – Dusseldorf emote
- IEN – IEN emote
- IHSEA – IHSEA Esports emote
- ILLINI – Illini Esports emote
- INDIANA – INDIANA emote
- KEAN – Kean University emote
- KING – King emote
- LESLERS – Fuslie emote
- LIBERTY – Liberty Esports emote
- UBC – UBC emote
- UCF – UCF Esports emote
- UCSB – UCSB emote
- UNCCH – UNC Chapel Hill Esports emote
- UOTTAWA – uOttawa Esports emote
- UWRF – UWRF Esports emote
- UWSTOUT – UW Stout Esports emote
- VIENNA – Vienna emote
- WATERLOO – Waterloo Warriors emote
- MOIST – Moist emote
- MSSTATE – Mississippi State University Esports emote
- NECRIT – Placeholder emote
- NEMU – Nemu emote
- NINER – NINER emote
- NVCC – Northern Virginia Community College emote
- NWCIOWA – Northwestern College emote
- OHIOSTATE – Ohio State University emote
- HNORTHERN – Ohio Northern University Esports emote
- OKWESLEYAN – Oklahoma Wesleyan University emote
- ONIGRI – Onigri emote
- PURDUE – Purdue University Gamers Group emote
- RAKIN – Rakin emote
- RAYDITZ – Rayditz emote
- RUTGERS – Rutgers Esports emote
- RWU – Roger Williams University emote
- SHERIDAN – Sheridan Esports emote
- SLIPPERYROCK – Slippery Rock Esports emote
- SPARTANS – Spartans emote
- STCLAIR – Saint Clair University Esports emote
- STLOUIS – Saint Louis University Esports emote
- SYKKUNO – Sykkuno emote
- TACO – IKeepItTaco emote
- TEMPLE – Temple Esports emote
- TNTECH – TNTECH emote
- TORI – Tori emote
- TRITON – TRITON emote
- TUONTO – Tuonto emote
- TXST – TXST Esports emote
- WICHITA – WICHITA emote
- WILDCATS – Wildcats emote
- WINTHROP – Winthrop University emote
Expired codes:
There are no expired Omega Strikers codes.
What are Omega Strikers codes?
Thanks to the developer, Odyssey Interactive, Omega Strikers codes provide you with a range of in-game emotes. New ones tend to become available to coincide with events, so bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest freebies.
How do I redeem Omega Strikers codes?
To redeem Omega Strikers codes, you need to:
- Launch Omega Strikers
- Start the game
- Complete the first few missions until you unlock the store
- Go to the main screen
- Tap the store button in the top-left corner
- Tap coupon
- Enter you code
- Hit submit
- Enjoy your freebie!
Well, there you have it, all of the current Omega Strikers codes. If you’re after a different kind of anime action, make sure you check out our picks for the best anime games on Nintendo Switch and mobile – it features titles from Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, and more.