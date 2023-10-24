Battle Cats tier list October 2023

With our Battle Cats tier list, you can discover which kitties are the most ferocious felines, and which ones are more likely to roll over for tummy rubs.

Battle Cats tier list: A professor Battle Cat with a clipboard in a yellow exclamation star, pasted on a red PT background
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

The Battle Cats

Everything’s better when cats are involved, and that goes for mobile tower defense games, too – Battle Cats is proof of this. The game is a purrfect addition to the genre and features all manner of kitties. To let you know which of them have claws, we put this Battle Cats tier list together, and it features all of the feisty felines you need to know about from the game. No matter how cute they are, you need a cat that has the eye of the tiger.

However, do bear in mind that this isn’t a definitive list. If you like a cat from tier D, then there’s nothing wrong with putting them on the frontlines. For similar content, you can check out our Disney Mirrorverse tier list, Ni No Kuni: Cross World tier list, League of Legends: Wild Rift tier list, Genshin Impact tier list, Tales of Grimm tier list, and Dislyte tier list.

Anyway, onto our Battle Cats tier list.

A weird angry looking cat

Rank Battle Cats characters
S Aphrodite, D’artanyan, Gao, Jizo, Keiji, Mitama, Shadow Gao, Tecoluga, Togeluga
A Amaterasu, Baby Cat, Catman, EVA-00, EVA-01, Mighty Rekon Korps, NekoShinji, Pai Pai, Raiden, Thundia, Tropical Kalisa, Voli, Yukimura
B Akira, Cat Machine, EVA-02, Ganesha, Gothic Mitama, Hayabusa, Ice Cat, Kaguya, Kai, Megidora, Mekako, Mighty Drednot, Miyabi, Momotaro, Nurse Cat, Poseidon, Queen Reika, Sarukani, Subaru, Urashima Taro, Vars, Warlock and Pierre, Windy, Yuletide Nurse, Zeus
C Aer, Anubis, Balauga, Bora, Bunny and Canard, Cosmo, Demon Cat, Hallowindy, Kenshin, Kuu, Midsummer Rabbit, Mighty Bomburr, Mighty Thermae, Mizli, Nekoluga, Nerv Moon, REI, Saki, Sakura Sonic, Sodom, Spooky Thundia, Springtime Kenshin, Trickster Himeyuri, White Rabbit
D Asiluga, Graveflower Verbena, Frosty Kai, Lilith Cat, Mighty Kat-A-Pult, Paladin, Santa Kuu, Sea Maiden Ruri, Wolfchild Deale, Yoshimoto
E General Morden, HI-DO, Huge Hermit, Jupiter King, Mobius, Nobunga Unplaced

There you have it, our Battle Cats tier list. For more great games, check out our picks for the best iPhone games and best Android games.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.