Battle Cats tier list October 2023

Everything’s better when cats are involved, and that goes for mobile tower defense games, too – Battle Cats is proof of this. The game is a purrfect addition to the genre and features all manner of kitties. To let you know which of them have claws, we put this Battle Cats tier list together, and it features all of the feisty felines you need to know about from the game. No matter how cute they are, you need a cat that has the eye of the tiger.

However, do bear in mind that this isn’t a definitive list. If you like a cat from tier D, then there’s nothing wrong with putting them on the frontlines. For similar content, you can check out our Disney Mirrorverse tier list, Ni No Kuni: Cross World tier list, League of Legends: Wild Rift tier list, Genshin Impact tier list, Tales of Grimm tier list, and Dislyte tier list.

Anyway, onto our Battle Cats tier list.

Rank Battle Cats characters S Aphrodite, D’artanyan, Gao, Jizo, Keiji, Mitama, Shadow Gao, Tecoluga, Togeluga A Amaterasu, Baby Cat, Catman, EVA-00, EVA-01, Mighty Rekon Korps, NekoShinji, Pai Pai, Raiden, Thundia, Tropical Kalisa, Voli, Yukimura B Akira, Cat Machine, EVA-02, Ganesha, Gothic Mitama, Hayabusa, Ice Cat, Kaguya, Kai, Megidora, Mekako, Mighty Drednot, Miyabi, Momotaro, Nurse Cat, Poseidon, Queen Reika, Sarukani, Subaru, Urashima Taro, Vars, Warlock and Pierre, Windy, Yuletide Nurse, Zeus C Aer, Anubis, Balauga, Bora, Bunny and Canard, Cosmo, Demon Cat, Hallowindy, Kenshin, Kuu, Midsummer Rabbit, Mighty Bomburr, Mighty Thermae, Mizli, Nekoluga, Nerv Moon, REI, Saki, Sakura Sonic, Sodom, Spooky Thundia, Springtime Kenshin, Trickster Himeyuri, White Rabbit D Asiluga, Graveflower Verbena, Frosty Kai, Lilith Cat, Mighty Kat-A-Pult, Paladin, Santa Kuu, Sea Maiden Ruri, Wolfchild Deale, Yoshimoto E General Morden, HI-DO, Huge Hermit, Jupiter King, Mobius, Nobunga Unplaced

There you have it, our Battle Cats tier list. For more great games, check out our picks for the best iPhone games and best Android games.