Bee Factory codes October 2023

That’s right, Bee Factory codes are out in the world, and the buzz around town is that more are on the way. Not that it’s any of your beeswax, but we’re addicted to this thrilling Roblox game and can’t wait to get back to our bees. No need for a plan bee, we’re hunkering down with our codes and some snacks to look after our fuzzy, buzzy yellow pals, and we’re buzzing with excitement.

If you love Roblox more than Winnie the Pooh loves honey, then dip your hand in our jar and get a big palm full of sweet, delicious honey (guides) to enjoy.

Bee Factory codes

Active codes:

Release – free coins (new!)

What are Bee Factory codes?

Bee Factory codes are a specific series of numbers and letters you can input into the game to unlock certain rewards. Whether it’s extra coins or boosts in productivity and gameplay, these codes are really helpful, so you want to bee paying attention. Developer Bee Tower Tycoon releases codes to coincide with the release of updates, as well as events and holidays. You can follow the Bee Tower Tycoon developer on Twitter to find codes, but if you don’t fancy the work, just bookmark this page and check back regularly. We do all the searching for you.

How do I redeem Bee Factory codes?

It’s pretty easy to rebeem your Bee Factory codes, just follow these steps:

Open up Roblox

Fire up Bee Factory codes

Tap the codes button on the left of the screen

Input an active code

Tap confirm

Enjoy your beewards!

