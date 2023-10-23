Pull a Sword codes October 2023

Thanks to Roblox Pull a Sword you can get a bunch of free pets that can join you on your adventure as you try to become the next King Arthur.

October 23, 2023: We added one new Pull a Sword code to our list

With Pull a Sword codes, you have a better chance of pulling your very own sword from the stone. Not just anyone can wield Excalibur, but you’re not just anybody, are you? You have determination and dedication (and if you don’t, it’s all good, that’s what the codes are for). Besides, if being so strong you can pull as many swords as you want isn’t enough motivation for you, just think of pets. Even Arthur has Archimedes. Well, kind of. Just don’t go around expecting your own magical wizard, though.

Pull a Sword codes

Active codes:

  • winpotion99995 – pet (new!)
  • xFrozenCodeB24 – pet
  • new21potion – strength potion
  • xfrozencodea – pet
  • ghostydog4 – pet
  • PotionCode542 – win potion
  • ytcode24690 – win potion
  • likedog2 – pet
  • newcode48 – win potion
  • likecat – pet
  • code900 – pet
  • code492 – pet
  • twcode1 – pet
  • ytopcode91 – pet
  • RELEASE – rewards

What are Pull a Sword codes?

Pull a Sword codes are full of free pets thanks to the developer, xFrozen Obbys, who tends to add new ones to celebrate milestones and events. If you want to be in the know when new freebies become available, make sure you bookmark this guide.

How do I redeem Pull a Sword codes?

To redeem Pull a Sword codes, you need to:

  • Fire up Roblox
  • Launch Pull a Sword
  • Tap the YouTube button
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

