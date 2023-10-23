Pull a Sword codes October 2023

With Pull a Sword codes, you have a better chance of pulling your very own sword from the stone. Not just anyone can wield Excalibur, but you’re not just anybody, are you? You have determination and dedication (and if you don’t, it’s all good, that’s what the codes are for). Besides, if being so strong you can pull as many swords as you want isn’t enough motivation for you, just think of pets. Even Arthur has Archimedes. Well, kind of. Just don’t go around expecting your own magical wizard, though.

Pull a Sword codes

Active codes:

winpotion99995 – pet (new!)

– pet (new!) xFrozenCodeB24 – pet

– pet new21potion – strength potion

– strength potion xfrozencodea – pet

– pet ghostydog4 – pet

– pet PotionCode542 – win potion

– win potion ytcode24690 – win potion

– win potion likedog2 – pet

– pet newcode48 – win potion

– win potion likecat – pet

– pet code900 – pet

– pet code492 – pet

– pet twcode1 – pet

– pet ytopcode91 – pet

– pet RELEASE – rewards

What are Pull a Sword codes?

Pull a Sword codes are full of free pets thanks to the developer, xFrozen Obbys, who tends to add new ones to celebrate milestones and events. If you want to be in the know when new freebies become available, make sure you bookmark this guide.

How do I redeem Pull a Sword codes?

To redeem Pull a Sword codes, you need to:

Fire up Roblox

Launch Pull a Sword

Tap the YouTube button

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

With that, you've got all of the current Pull a Sword codes.