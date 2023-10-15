Our favorite big Pokémon

Big Pokémon come in a range of shapes, types, and colors, but which ones are our favorites? Keep reading to see a list of our highest-ranked heavyweights.

Big Pokemon: Cowboy hat Snorlax from Pokemon Go Fest smiling widely
Some people build their Pokémon teams based on their favorite type. Some like to train up the most competitively-viable creatures. But what if you just want to explore with a squad of big Pokémon? Well. we’re here to help by letting you know our favorite big Pokémon from Alola to Unova and everywhere in between.

Let’s get into our favorite big Pokémon.

Big Pokemon: Cetitan outlined in white and pasted on a blurred Pokemon screenshot background

Cetitan

Cetitan and its pre-evolution Cetoddle have two of the best qualities you can find in a Pokémon: they are big and they are round. Just large, icy orbs. Weighing in at a whopping 1,543lbs and standing at just over 14ft, Cetitan is up there at the top of the biggest Pokémon in existence alongside mega evolutions and legendaries. Good on you, Cetitan.

Big Pokemon: Blissey outlined in white and pasted on a blurred Pokemon screenshot background

Blissey

Blissey is the very definition of friend-shaped. Sure, she’s not giant, but her and Chansey stand out in my mind as some of the original big Pokémon with iconic designs. Blissey also manages to be large without being menacing, using her healing powers and wonderful bedside manner to aid the staff of the Pokémon Center.

Big Pokemon: Snorlax outlined in white and pasted on a blurred Pokemon screenshot background

Snorlax

The original big boy, Snorlax’s first appearance in the franchise was as a road-blocking plot point rather than a random encounter. If you want to make your Snorlax even larger, just bring it to Galar and gigantamax it – Snorlax gets so big that there’s an entire garden on its stomach!

Big Pokemon: Wailord outlined in white and pasted on a blurred Pokemon screenshot background

Wailord

This 800lb whale is a monster in the ocean, standing (or swimming) at nearly 50ft long. Wailmer is already a large and in charge Pokémon before it evolves and then it grows to nearly eight times its original size.

Big Pokemon: Skeledirge outlined in white and pasted on a blurred Pokemon screenshot background

Skeledirge

Evolving from the tiniest little croc to the heftiest reptile in Paldea, Skeledirge as a starter evolution has grown on me a lot. Its sheer size makes it one of the slower Pokémon in battle, but it makes up for that with the strength stored in its scales.

Big Pokemon: Clodsire outlined in white and pasted on a blurred Pokemon screenshot background

Clodsire

The third entry from Paldea, wow! Gen nine really favors the large lads. As an alternate evolution to a nostalgic Pokémon, Clodsire’s design was a risk. Luckily, that risk paid off. We’re big Clodsire fans at Pocket Tactics, and it seems the rest of the internet is too.

Big Pokemon: Cosmoem outlined in white and pasted on a blurred Pokemon screenshot background

Cosmoem (surprise entry)

Before you get angry with me, yes, I know that Cosmoem is tiny. But what a lot of people don’t know is that it’s also the heaviest Pokémon in the entire Pokédex, tied only with Celesteela. In my opinion, such a dense ball of cosmic energy deserves a place on this list of big Pokémon.

That’s a wrap on our favorite big Pokémon. If you’re struggling to take down some of these absolute units in battle, check out our guides to ghost Pokémon weakness, fire Pokémon weakness, and psychic Pokémon weakness.

