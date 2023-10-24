Psychic Pokémon weakness, resistance, and strength

I see useful knowledge in your future. Our psychic Pokémon weakness guide is here to tell you all you need to know about those other-worldly ‘mon on your team; though they likely already know the outcome of the battle before it begins, let’s pretend they don’t. These Pokémon can play on the fears of your opponents, but that does little good should their ‘mon be of the spooky variety themselves. Yes, ghosts are just one of the psychic-type weaknesses.

Anyway, onto what you need to know about psychic Pokémon weaknesses.

What are psychic Pokémon weaknesses?

Psychic Pokémon counters

The best Pokémon to use to counter psychic Pokémon are as follows:

Obstagoon

Dragapult (check our Dreepy evolution guide to learn how to get one)

Beedrill

All three of those Pokémon, along with many others, are super effective against psychic Pokémon thanks to both their type and the moves they have access to. However, it’s important to do your due diligence and check whether or not the secondary-type of potential counter ‘mon is weak to psychic-type attacks.

What are psychic Pokémon resistances?

Psychic Pokémon

Fighting Pokémon

Psychic Pokémon are resistant to their own type as well as fighting Pokémon, the latter of which they tend to obliterate in battle.

What are psychic Pokémon strengths?

Fighting Pokémon

Poison Pokémon

Not only are psychic Pokémon strong against fighting Pokémon like Machamp and Hitmonlee, but they can also squash poison Pokémon such as Arbok, Drapion, and Weezing. Just something to bear in mind when you come up against them.

Well, there you have it, everything you need to know about psychic Pokémon weaknesses.