We finally have a global Black Clover M release date

Get ready for an epic adventure, because mobile game giant Garena is stepping away from the battle royale world to bring us a different fight in Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King. Based on the hit anime and manga series, this tactical, turn-based RPG is gearing up to turn some heads, especially as we wander ever closer to the global Black Clover M release date.

Black Clover M is an intriguing gacha game that invites you into an familiar yet fresh world of magic, battles, and adventure. And, if you’re a fan of the anime, you’ll be glad to know that it features Black Clover’s fantastic cast of voice actors including Gakuto Kajiwara, Nobunaga Shimazaki, and Daisuke Ono reprising their roles.

In Black Clover M, we join Asta and co on a new adventure, working through story-driven quests littered with anime cutscenes. This exciting new anime game allows us to experience the world of Black Clover in a different way while immersing ourselves in the easy-to-play strategy tactics and turn-based combat. And, if you pre-register before release, you can snap up some great goodies to help you hit the ground running.

When is the Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King release date?

Garena has confirmed that the global Black Clover M release date is November 30, 2023.

How do I sign up for Black Clover M pre-registrations?

You can pre-register right now on the App Store, Google Play, or on the official Black Clover M website.

In celebration of the global pre-registrations hitting milestones of 2.5 million and 5 million, Garena has prepared a bunch of amazing in-game rewards for players. If you pre-register before November 30 and follow the official Black Clover M Twitter, you can grab the following goodies:

100k yul

30 stamina

Ten pop-potato

300 free black crystals

20 bond summon tickets

SR Mimosa character

Mimosa’s ‘Cafe Uniform’ costume

