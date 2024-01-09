Bleach: Soul Resonance release date window and trailer

Want to know when the Bleach: Soul Resonance release date is? Well, join the club as many anime and mobile games fans worldwide await more information about the launch of the upcoming mobile game. As the name indicates, you get to join the world of Bleach, meaning you can expect to engage in some fierce combat when the game does finally release on mobile.

Anyway, here’s all we know about the Bleach: Soul Resonance release date.

Bleach: Soul Resonance release date window

Though there have been a couple of testing events for the game, we don’t currently have a Bleach: Soul Resonance release date, but we do have a window for 2024. Admittedly, that’s little to go on, but as soon as we get a set quarter, month, or day, we’ll be sure to update this guide and let you know.

Is there a Bleach: Soul Resonance trailer?

There is a Bleach: Soul Resonance trailer, and it shows you exactly what you can expect from the game. Yes, that means plenty of action in the form of intense sword fights. If you want to get a feel for the title, watch the trailer below.

What are the Bleach Soul Resonance platforms?

Bleach: Soul Resonance is coming to mobile, but we can’t say with absolute certainty that it will be on both iOS and Android. However, Bleach: Brave Souls is on both platforms, so it’s highly unlikely that Bleach: Soul Resonance will be exclusive to either platform.

What is Bleach Soul Resonance?

Bleach: Soul Resonance is an upcoming mobile game set in the world of Bleach. More specifically, it takes place during the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War era, a direct sequel to the original Bleach anime. As such, you can expect to come across some familiar moments from the show as you join fan-favorite characters, such as Ichigo Kurosaki, while you experience the story in a new way.

You can explore a huge world and control different characters as you put together an elite team with various skills. As ever with team-based mechanics, you must consider your strategy when choosing who to take with you.

