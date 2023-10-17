Blob Eating Simulator codes October 2023

Our list of Roblox Blob Eating Simulator codes will skyrocket you to the top of the leaderboard as the biggest, hungriest, and coolest blob on the battlefield.

Blob Eating Simulator codes: A grey-white blob with the PT logo in a mango circle on top of it. The blob sits in a bright green field surrounded by tiny rainbow-coloured blobs. Off to the side is a red and white striped blob, representing another player.
Starting out in Blob Eating Simulator can be tough, which is where our Blob Eating Simulator codes come in, granting you extra boosts to your size and power. If you’re new here, it’s a Roblox game that reminds us of a 3D version of Agar.io, the popular io game. Your goal is to eat blobs and get as big as you can to consume the competition.

Blob Eating Simulator codes

Active codes:

  • UPDATE3 – five spins (new!)
  • 100KVISITS – size increase (new!)
  • RELEASE – 15 gems and 1k coins (new!)

What are Blob Eating Simulator codes?

Blob Eating Simulator codes are fun little words and phrases that can unlock extra perks in the game, like extra spins, gems, and size for your blob. The developer YellowKittens releases them to celebrate game milestones like updates or high visitor numbers. You can find them on the official Twitter profile and by checking this page frequently.

Blob Eating Simulator codes: A screenshot of the codes input screen, a blue pop-up box on the game background

How do I redeem Blob Eating Simulator codes?

Redeeming these codes is simple. All you need to do is:

  • Boot up Blob Eating Simulator on Roblox
  • Click Play
  • Tap on the Codes button
  • Copy and paste one of the codes from above into the box
  • Press Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

