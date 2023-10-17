Blob Eating Simulator codes October 2023

Starting out in Blob Eating Simulator can be tough, which is where our Blob Eating Simulator codes come in, granting you extra boosts to your size and power. If you’re new here, it’s a Roblox game that reminds us of a 3D version of Agar.io, the popular io game. Your goal is to eat blobs and get as big as you can to consume the competition.

Blob Eating Simulator codes

Active codes:

UPDATE3 – five spins (new!)

100KVISITS – size increase (new!)

RELEASE – 15 gems and 1k coins (new!)

What are Blob Eating Simulator codes?

Blob Eating Simulator codes are fun little words and phrases that can unlock extra perks in the game, like extra spins, gems, and size for your blob. The developer YellowKittens releases them to celebrate game milestones like updates or high visitor numbers. You can find them on the official Twitter profile and by checking this page frequently.

How do I redeem Blob Eating Simulator codes?

Redeeming these codes is simple. All you need to do is:

Boot up Blob Eating Simulator on Roblox

Click Play

Tap on the Codes button

Copy and paste one of the codes from above into the box

Press Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

