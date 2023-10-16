Blox Royale codes October 2023

Blox Royale codes are the perfect way to gain an advantage in this strategic Roblox game. Much like the mobile title that inspires it, Clash Royale, you need to deploy your troops and use a variety of tactics to give yourself an advantage on the battlefield. Naturally, victory gives you some great rewards that enable you to strengthen your army.

Here are all of the new Blox Royale codes:

30K – metaverse chest

– metaverse chest BurriedTreasure – epic chest

– epic chest Epic Chest – epic chest

Expired codes:

RTHRO

1M

VIBCHANGE

DATARESET

DATAFIX

PART1

20KLIKES

5M

DarkViper

OnlyAzN

UIForAll

2M

Brickbattle

What are Blox Royale codes?

Thanks to the developer, Banana Studios Hub, Blox Royale codes provide you with in-game goodies such as chests. New ones arise as the game hits new milestones, so bookmark this page to be in the know about freebies.

How do I redeem Blox Royale codes?

To redeem Blox Royale codes, you need to:

Launch Roblox

Fire up Blox Royale

Tap the Twitter button

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current Blox Royale codes. For even more tactical goodness, take a look at our list of the best mobile strategy games.