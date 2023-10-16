Blox Royale codes October 2023

Roblox Blox Royale codes are a great way to give yourself the upper hand in this virtual experience inspired by Supercell’s Clash Royale.

Blox Royale codes - a giant mech and little ducks fighting people in a city
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

October 16, 2023: We checked for new Blox Royale codes

Blox Royale codes are the perfect way to gain an advantage in this strategic Roblox game. Much like the mobile title that inspires it, Clash Royale, you need to deploy your troops and use a variety of tactics to give yourself an advantage on the battlefield. Naturally, victory gives you some great rewards that enable you to strengthen your army.

If strategy games aren’t your thing, why not check out Anime Adventures codes, Project Mugetsu codes, Fire Force Online codes, and Anime Fighting Simulator X codes guides to see what’s going on in the world of Roblox anime games? Or, if you prefer the scary things in life, take a look at our picks for the best Roblox horror games.

Here are all of the new Blox Royale codes:

  • 30K – metaverse chest
  • BurriedTreasure – epic chest
  • Epic Chest – epic chest

Expired codes:

  • RTHRO
  • 1M
  • VIBCHANGE
  • DATARESET
  • DATAFIX
  • PART1
  • 20KLIKES
  • 5M
  • DarkViper
  • OnlyAzN
  • UIForAll
  • 2M
  • Brickbattle
YouTube Thumbnail

What are Blox Royale codes?

Thanks to the developer, Banana Studios Hub, Blox Royale codes provide you with in-game goodies such as chests. New ones arise as the game hits new milestones, so bookmark this page to be in the know about freebies.

How do I redeem Blox Royale codes?

To redeem Blox Royale codes, you need to:

  • Launch Roblox
  • Fire up Blox Royale
  • Tap the Twitter button
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current Blox Royale codes. For even more tactical goodness, take a look at our list of the best mobile strategy games.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.