Fire Force Online codes October 2023

Thanks to our Roblox Fire Force Online codes list you get all the rerolls you need to ensure you get the clan you know you belong to and the abilities you want.

October 17, 2023: We added one new Fire Force Online code to our list

Fire Force Online codes are a great source of free clan and ability rerolls, both of which help to determine how you experience this virtual Roblox world. Yes, as the title indicates, this game takes influence from the Fire Force anime. As such, you can expect to see some familiar faces and locations.

New Fire Force Online codes:

  • WEEK4 – ten reroll tokens (new!)
  • WEEK3 – ten reroll tokens
  • WEEK2 – ten reroll tokens
  • WEEK1 – ability reroll

Expired codes:

  • AdollaSoon
  • Hotfixes
  • GIFT4YOU
  • 45KLIKES
  • 11MVISITS
  • SUB2IKKAZUN
  • 40KLIKES
  • Codes4You
  • NILEANDKIZA
  • 30KLIKES
  • 5MILLIONVISITS
  • SNICKERDOODLE
  • 25KLIKES
  • OOPSIEDAISY
  • 3MILLIONVISITS
  • 15KLIKES
  • 10KLIKES
  • Colors4You
  • Sorry4Bugs
What are Fire Force Online codes?

Fire Force Online codes come to you courtesy of the developer, Fire Force: Online, and they offer various freebies to help you out on your adventure. New ones tend to arise for each milestone hit, so bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest goodies.

How do I redeem Fire Force Online codes?

To redeem Fire Force Online codes, you need to:

  • Launch Roblox
  • Fire up Fire Force Online
  • Open the menu
  • Tap settings
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

Is there a Fire Force Online Trello?

If you want to know everything there is to possibly know about this game, you want to check out the Fire Force Online Trello page. Here, you can learn all about the different factions, mobs, abilities, trainers, and sub-classes. More than that, you can uncover details about current and future events, alongside some helpful tips on missions and which NPCs are the most important.

