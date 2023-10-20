Village Defense Tycoon codes October 2023

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to raise a village and defend it, you can find out by using these Village Defense Tycoon codes. With plenty of gold at your disposal, you can expand your territory and arsenal to defend against waves upon waves of goblins and other mythical creatures.

Are you an avid Roblox player? Then we’ve got you covered with these Blox Fruits codes, Anime Adventures codes, All Star Tower Defense codes, and even some King Legacy codes for cash and gifts in other experiences.

Village Defense Tycoon codes

Here are all the new Village Defense Tycoon codes:

20KLikes -1,500 gold

-1,500 gold LavaLagoon – 1,500 gold

– 1,500 gold NewUpdate – 1,500 gold

– 1,500 gold Goblin – 1,500 gold

– 1,500 gold Release – 1,000 gold

How do I redeem Village Defense Tycoon codes?

Redeeming these codes couldn’t be simpler. Just follow these steps:

Open up Village Defense Tycoon in Roblox

Hit the Twitter icon on the right-hand side

Paste or type in a code one at a time and hit redeem

And there you have it, plenty more gold to build up your village.

What are Village Defense Tycoon codes?

These codes, like most Roblox game codes, give you free gifts in Village Defense Tycoon. You can get gold with the currently active codes, and will likely get even more cash with future additions from developer 50/50 games.

If you’re mad for mobile gaming, check out these Black Clover M codes, Toilet Tower Defense codes, and Coin Master free spins for even more boosts and buffs.