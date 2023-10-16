Dawnlands codes October 2023

We’re keeping our eyes peeled for any Dawnlands codes that pop up to grant us materials, money, and more in the open-world adventure.

Dawnlands codes: two characters on horseback in a forest
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Indie studio Seasun Games presents Dawnlands, an open-world adventure inspired by the likes of Breath of the Wild and Valheim. If you’re checking it out, then grab all the working Dawnland codes for some extra bits and bobs in the game.

We’re all about mobile games, so here are the latest Genshin Impact codes, Honkai Star Rail codes, and AFK Arena codes to redeem. There are also new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mystery gift codes for the Switch, too.

New Dawnlands codes

There are currently no active Dawnlands codes.

Expired codes:

  • 1072c3b330
  • 27d6974059
  • 220c9aa924
  • 2f2b55fdbf
  • 10f19aeb8e
  • 180455dd47
  • 3109c690dd
  • 42dccbe8c
  • 6a32bdd6f
  • 469719e4
  • 137217191e
  • 1c4d30575a
  • 1e03aaf471
  • 2a5fed9142
  • VMwyx84P
  • LlnPrFcNQD
  • nrYL842aM
  • mZdeaU8KTft
  • tZ3wymDTJ0
  • Qj5gZ0xw
  • TbmWqF1i
  • zfpuiWgI

How to redeem Dawnlands codes in the mobile game

How do I redeem Dawnlands codes?

There is a way to redeem codes in the game, so we assume they’re coming. Here’s how to redeem Dawnlands codes:

  • Open up Dawnlands on your device
  • Once in the game, go to the settings menu in the top right
  • Click the Other menu
  • Next to ‘redeem gift code’, click to proceed
  • Enter a code into the box and click exchange

There you go! Free items to help you adventure.

What are Dawnlands codes?

Seasun Games is the studio behind Dawnlands and are the one to release redeemable codes for the game. It’s likely that the codes will give in-game currency, XP materials, boost items, or crafting materials.

For more free items in other games, check out these Coin Master daily spins, or take a look at when the Super Zoo Story release date is for a new easy game.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die, with her favorite villager being Wolfgang. She started doing freelance work like writing lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.