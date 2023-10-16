Dawnlands codes October 2023

Indie studio Seasun Games presents Dawnlands, an open-world adventure inspired by the likes of Breath of the Wild and Valheim. If you’re checking it out, then grab all the working Dawnland codes for some extra bits and bobs in the game.

New Dawnlands codes

There are currently no active Dawnlands codes.

Expired codes:

1072c3b330

27d6974059

220c9aa924

2f2b55fdbf

10f19aeb8e

180455dd47

3109c690dd

42dccbe8c

6a32bdd6f

469719e4

137217191e

1c4d30575a

1e03aaf471

2a5fed9142

VMwyx84P

LlnPrFcNQD

nrYL842aM

mZdeaU8KTft

tZ3wymDTJ0

Qj5gZ0xw

TbmWqF1i

zfpuiWgI

How do I redeem Dawnlands codes?

There is a way to redeem codes in the game, so we assume they’re coming. Here’s how to redeem Dawnlands codes:

Open up Dawnlands on your device

Once in the game, go to the settings menu in the top right

Click the Other menu

Next to ‘redeem gift code’, click to proceed

Enter a code into the box and click exchange

There you go! Free items to help you adventure.

What are Dawnlands codes?

Seasun Games is the studio behind Dawnlands and are the one to release redeemable codes for the game. It’s likely that the codes will give in-game currency, XP materials, boost items, or crafting materials.

