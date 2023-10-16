Dawnlands codes October 2023

Indie studio Seasun Games presents Dawnlands, an open-world adventure inspired by the likes of Breath of the Wild and Valheim. If you’re checking it out, then grab all the working Dawnland codes for some extra bits and bobs in the game.
New Dawnlands codes
There are currently no active Dawnlands codes.
Expired codes:
- 1072c3b330
- 27d6974059
- 220c9aa924
- 2f2b55fdbf
- 10f19aeb8e
- 180455dd47
- 3109c690dd
- 42dccbe8c
- 6a32bdd6f
- 469719e4
- 137217191e
- 1c4d30575a
- 1e03aaf471
- 2a5fed9142
- VMwyx84P
- LlnPrFcNQD
- nrYL842aM
- mZdeaU8KTft
- tZ3wymDTJ0
- Qj5gZ0xw
- TbmWqF1i
- zfpuiWgI
How do I redeem Dawnlands codes?
There is a way to redeem codes in the game, so we assume they’re coming. Here’s how to redeem Dawnlands codes:
- Open up Dawnlands on your device
- Once in the game, go to the settings menu in the top right
- Click the Other menu
- Next to ‘redeem gift code’, click to proceed
- Enter a code into the box and click exchange
There you go! Free items to help you adventure.
What are Dawnlands codes?
Seasun Games is the studio behind Dawnlands and are the one to release redeemable codes for the game. It’s likely that the codes will give in-game currency, XP materials, boost items, or crafting materials.
