Dragonheir: Silent Gods tier list November 2023

With such a huge array of characters and team compositions to choose from, picking the best team can be tricky. That’s where our Dragonheir: Silent Gods tier list comes in. We’ve ranked all of the available heroes and helpfully separated them by element for you. Of course, these rankings are subjective and based mostly on challenge levels, so feel free to keep using Noteera and Heksandra for the main story, we won’t judge.

With so many games out there now filled with awesome and powerful characters, it can be hard to optimize all of your teams without a little help. Luckily for you, we’ve got rankings for all the best gacha games on Switch and mobile. Check out our Genshin Impact tier list, Honkai Star Rail tier list, Bleach Brave Souls tier list, Arknights tier list, and Black Clover M tier list next.

Let’s dive into the multiverse and explore our Dragonheir: Silent Gods tier list.

Dragonheir: Silent Gods fire heroes

Tier Dragonheir: Silent Gods characters S Alfie A – B Dane, Tonalnan C Caraman, Horrus, Journ D Adolphus, Brody, Bronwyn, Dubok, Fihrah, Follie, Garrika, Gloin, Liko, Livia, Nedda, Yamyra, Zadie

Dragonheir: Silent Gods poison heroes

Tier Dragonheir: Silent Gods characters S Frurbath, Vicuc A – B Horace, Eches, Eli, Lorarii, Oggok, Sigrid C Corrin, Heksandra, Shink, Sifris, Theodore D Altin, Gareth, Garian, Jijel, Letalis, Noteera, Talwer

Dragonheir: Silent Gods ice heroes

Tier Dragonheir: Silent Gods characters S Auster, Hvitar, Lossenia, Lucien, Trolgar, Voresh A Eurion, Felosia, Gardrus, Rava, Usha B Adventurer, Rephe, Rowena C Dorkuraz, Olgan, Vinyara D Dallbam, Gulal, Loris, Vojeh, Wilt, Zethos

Dragonheir: Silent Gods lightning heroes

Tier Dragonheir: Silent Gods characters S Nastjenka, Sutha, Tamar A – B Garett, Grishnaar, Irina, Nimbus C Gerana, Iola, Naguk, Nathaniel, Schaltar, Shagrol, Shook, Sutha, Tharivol, Thurnus, Zeffi D Adventurer, Bionphray, Dora, Enna, Fizzle, Grover, Haug, Ihuicatl, Ivellios, Vani

Dragonheir: Silent Gods necrosis heroes

Tier Dragonheir: Silent Gods characters S Ghul’ende, Lelwanis, Premtsa, Ripekas A Zhar’loth B Berengar, Irzillas, Questa, Tioh C Deverick, Eleuia, Isitarian, Meggan, Vasska D Adrie, Edgar, Fitz, Gladros, Irma, Korth, Thia, Uloar, Zadok

Dragonheir: Silent Gods radiance heroes

Tier Dragonheir: Silent Gods characters S Alton, Donella, Huberg, Lorentheel, Philto, Thelendor A Acilia, Garius, Gillian, Gitouna, Mithrasea B Sagomir C Catherine, Duling, Gumm, Hegio, Martina D Arlow, Berrik, Broll, Clovis, Dain, Kailes, Merideth, Mulier, Nessa, Quarion, Wellby

That’s our full Dragonheir: Silent Gods tier list for every element. If you’re curious about this Dungeons and Dragons-like mobile game, make sure to read our Dragonheir: Silent Gods review and then head over to our Dragonheir: Silent Gods codes guide.