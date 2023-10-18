Dunsparce evolution guide

Many of you generation two fans are probably thinking, what do you mean, Dunsparce evolution? That’s right, it took until generation nine but the Land Snake Pokémon finally grew up, and we’re here to tell you how to evolve Dunsparce and achieve its final form. If you’ve not seen it before, let’s just say you’re in for a real treat.

Right, let’s drill down into Dunsparce’s evolution.

What is Dunsparce’s evolution?

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Dunsparce can evolve into Dudunsparce. Yes, you read that right. Dudunsparce. Visually, this evolution doesn’t change all that much, with the main addition being an extra segment to its body. If you’re lucky, your Dunsparce might evolve into a three-segment Dudunsparce, but you only have a 1% chance of that happening.

How do I evolve Dunsparce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Unlike for some Pokémon, evolving Dunsparce into Dudunsparce is relatively easy. First, you need to teach your Dunsparce Hyper Drill, which is its signature move. You unlock Hyper Drill at level 32, so just make sure you learn the move rather than passing over it. If you’ve already reached level 32 and don’t have Hyper Drill, use the remember moves function to equip it.

Once your darling Dunsparce knows its signature move, it should evolve at the next level. Use experience candies, rare candies, or plain old grinding to level up and watch your land snake evolve!

Where can I find Dunsparce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

If you’re on the hunt for a Dunsparce to evolve, you’re in luck as this mighty ‘mon lives in practically every part of the map. Despite this, Dunsparce is a rare spawn so we’d recommend looking in Dalizapa Passage in the North Province while using a normal encounter sandwich, especially if you find the numbered areas hard to keep track of.

Can I evolve Dunsparce in Pokémon Go?

Sadly, your Dunsparce is stuck in its original form in Pokémon Go as Niantic has yet to add Dudunsparce and many other Paldean ‘mons. We imagine it will arrive in the near future though, so make sure you bookmark this page and check back often.

