Echocalypse tier list and reroll guide

Our Echocalypse tier list is here to help, splitting the many equippable heroes into groups based on their stats and effectiveness, so you can use the best of your pulls and blast through the brilliant adventure, without wasting hours with the wrong crew. With so many heroes to choose from it can be hard to pick a team, so don’t worry, we’ve done the hard work for you.

Before we dive into the full Echocalypse tier list, mobile players should check out our many other great articles covering topics like Genshin Impact events, Genshin Impact codes, Genshin Impact icons, Genshin Impact Dori build, and our Genshin Impact Gorou build guide.

Echocalypse tier list

Our Echocalypse tier list sorts the different heroes by their overall effectiveness in battle. Each character has a different use, so while Pan Pan is useful for her shield, someone like Firentia is a damage dealer that can cause absolute carnage. But, we’ve done our best to sort them all here.

Tier Echocalypse character SS PanPan, Audrey, Horus, Cera, Vedfolnir, Audrey, Horus, Akira, Lilith, Firentia, Banshee S Aiken, Firentia, Fenriru, Vivi, Brown, Taisei, Vivi, Guinivere, Set, Deena, Nue, Mori, Yora, Chiraha, Shalltear, Nile, Albedo, Lumin A Beam, Anubis, Regina, Kuri, Niz, Zawa, Yulia, Nephthys, Kiki, Wadjet, Dorothy, Bastet, Nightingale, Stara, Baphomet, Vera, Camelia, Ifurito, Shiyu, Nyla, Toph B Garula, Raeon, Tawaret, Gryph, Eriri, Lori, Gura, Sova, Aurora, Senko, Parvati, Rikin, Snezhana, Babs, Sil, Nanook, Katch, Xen, Hemetto, Panther, Cayenne, Yarena, Kurain C Sasha, Raven, Luca, Koyama Dosen, Pierrot, Niko, Sui, Luciferin, Anina

How do I perform an Echocalypse reroll?

If you don’t get the character you want, we have some detailed instructions on how you can perform an Echocalypse reroll below.

Select ‘Account’ in the bottom-right of the home screen

Then sign in as a guest

Create your character

Play up to level 24

Grind your character up to level 20

Draw as many characters as you can

If you don’t get your desired character, uninstall and reinstall the game to repeat the process as many times as you like!

That’s it for now folks, but we hope this Echocalypse tier list and reroll guide sets you off in the right direction. If you have any arguments or recommendations, be sure to get in touch over at the Pocket Tactics Facebook account. For even more great content, be sure to check out our Wild Rift tier list next.