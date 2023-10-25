FC 24 points, prices, and transfer from FIFA 23

FUT points are now FC points, and we’ve got the ultimate guide to FC 24 points, both how much they cost and if you can transfer points from the previous game.

FC 24 points header showing Erling Harland jumping in the air with one fist aloft wearing a blue Man City kit. He has blonde hair tied in a ponytail and is in a football stadium.
Ben Johnson's Avatar

Published:

EA Sports FC 24EA Sports FC Mobile

FC 24 points are the renamed version of FUT points. Following EA Sports’ break from FIFA, many aspects of the game have new names, with the in-game currency now known as FC points. This is what you use during FC 24’s ultimate team mode, to buy new packs and get fresh players.

Just like any football game, there’s lots to learn, so once you’ve got your head around FC 24 points, we can help out elsewhere. There’s FC 24 career mode, EA FC ratings, and FC 24 wonderkids, all explained in detail. Or, for something else that’s all about currency, our Coin Master free spins can sort you out.

What are FC 24 points?

FC points is the new name for FUT points. These are the in-game currency for ultimate team, a card-collecting game mode. You can use it to open card packs in the game, and so get brand-new players to keep your team competitive. The one thing to note, however, is that you have to buy this currency via in-game purchases.

YouTube Thumbnail

How much do FC 24 points cost?

FC 24 points cost the same as previous entries, and there’s a slight discount for EA Play users:

FC points Standard price EA Play price
100 $0.99 (£0.79) $0.89 (£0.71)
500 $4.99 (£3.99) $4.49 (£3.59)
1,050 $9.99 (£7.99) $8.99 (£7.19)
1,600 $14.99 (£11.99) $13.49 (£10.79)
2,800 $24.99 (£19.99) $22.49 (£17.99)
5,900 $49.99 (£39.99) $44.99 (£35.99)
12,00 $99.99 (£79.99) $89.99 (£71.99)

Can I transfer FIFA points to FC 24?

The only way you can transfer FIFA points to FC 24 is by first logging on via the same console family that you used for FIFA 23. At this point, you should receive a prompt that asks whether or not you want to transfer those points, though you can put it off until later. If you don’t get the prompt, our only other suggestion is to get in touch with EA Support.

For more beyond FC 24 points, check out our guide to the best phone cases to get some protection, what is iOS to get an answer to the question, or Pokémon figures to get a plastic Typhlosion.

Ben has years of experience with Nintendo games and mobile phones, with bylines for PCGamesN, Gear Nuke, and many more. When he’s not reviewing the latest tech or hunting out smartphone leaks, he’s playing Civilization, Splatoon, and even a little Roblox. He’s covered the biggest tech events, like MWC in Barcelona and IFA in Berlin, interviewed legends like Yoko Taro and bigwigs like Samsung’s Head of Mobile R&D Won-joon Choi, and reviewed the biggest Nintendo games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Oh, and he knows Nintendo Switch 2 will run at 4K60, just don’t ask him how…