FC 24 points, prices, and transfer from FIFA 23

FC 24 points are the renamed version of FUT points. Following EA Sports’ break from FIFA, many aspects of the game have new names, with the in-game currency now known as FC points. This is what you use during FC 24’s ultimate team mode, to buy new packs and get fresh players.

Just like any football game, there's lots to learn, so once you've got your head around FC 24 points, we can help out elsewhere. There's FC 24 career mode, EA FC ratings, and FC 24 wonderkids, all explained in detail.

What are FC 24 points?

FC points is the new name for FUT points. These are the in-game currency for ultimate team, a card-collecting game mode. You can use it to open card packs in the game, and so get brand-new players to keep your team competitive. The one thing to note, however, is that you have to buy this currency via in-game purchases.

How much do FC 24 points cost?

FC 24 points cost the same as previous entries, and there’s a slight discount for EA Play users:

FC points Standard price EA Play price 100 $0.99 (£0.79) $0.89 (£0.71) 500 $4.99 (£3.99) $4.49 (£3.59) 1,050 $9.99 (£7.99) $8.99 (£7.19) 1,600 $14.99 (£11.99) $13.49 (£10.79) 2,800 $24.99 (£19.99) $22.49 (£17.99) 5,900 $49.99 (£39.99) $44.99 (£35.99) 12,00 $99.99 (£79.99) $89.99 (£71.99)

Can I transfer FIFA points to FC 24?

The only way you can transfer FIFA points to FC 24 is by first logging on via the same console family that you used for FIFA 23. At this point, you should receive a prompt that asks whether or not you want to transfer those points, though you can put it off until later. If you don’t get the prompt, our only other suggestion is to get in touch with EA Support.

