The best FC 24 starter team for each mode

If you’re looking for the best FC 24 starter team, we’re here to help. At the beginning of each season, it’s always hard trying to figure out which team to use for career mode or how to set up budget brilliance in ultimate team. So, we’ve put this guide together, highlighting some of the best FC 24 career starter teams, and those for the collectible online game mode, to make it easier for you to get to scoring some goals.

For more on the latest soccer simulator out of EA Sports, check out our guides for FC 24 ultimate team, FC 24 career mode, and FC 24 wonderkids. Or, for more sporting activities, take a browse through our lists of the best football games, golf games, basketball games, and baseball games.

The best FC 24 starter teams for career

When picking an FC 24 starter team for career mode, budget is always going to be one of the most important factors. Without a solid budget, you’re going to struggle to bring in new players without sacrificing what you already have, so we often pick a team with plenty of dollars to spare for our first season, at least. In the table below, you can find some of our suggestions for the best FC 24 starter teams from some of the most popular leagues in the world.

League Team Premier League Manchester City, Chelsea, West Ham, Wolverhampton Wanderers Championship Leicester City, Southampton, Leeds United, Norwich, Watford, West Bromwich Albion League One Derby County, Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic League Two Salford City, Wrexham, Notts County Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco, Marseille Serie A Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, AS Roma Bundesliga Bayern, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Wolfsburg MLS L.A. Galaxy, D.C. United, Inter Miami, Atlanta United Eredivisie Ajax, PSV, Feyenoord, Vitesse Scottish Premiership Celtic, Rangers

The best FC 24 starter teams for Ultimate Team

Unlike in career mode, Ultimate Team provides you with a list of random players from teams and leagues all over the world rather than a squad from real life. Because of this, there isn’t really a best FC 24 starter team for the online-heavy game mode, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have advice for putting together an early build competent enough to use in matches.

Our best advice at the start of the season is to complete as many in-game ultimate team challenges as possible to earn some resources for buying players. Those that the game gives you in the FC 24 starter team often leave a lot to be desired in terms of skills, so it’s a good idea to prepare for buying some better strikers, defenders, and midfielders when you have the cash to do so.

There you have it, our guide to the best FC 24 starter teams for career mode and ultimate team. While you’re here, try swapping ball games for board games with our guides to Monopoly Go free dice and Monopoly Go stickers.