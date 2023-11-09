FNAF Moondrop – lore, personality, and appearances

FNAF’s Moondrop is one of the weirder characters from the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise, with his daytime equivalent Sundrop just as terrifying. Still, there’s more than meets the eye with this Security Breach villain, so we’ve put together a guide to glean a little more light on the moon-faced monster. Be aware, there are spoilers below.

Who is FNAF’s Moondrop?

FNAF’s Moondrop is two characters in one, appearing as both Sundrop or Moondrop depending on the lighting in the daycare where he resides. Both Moondrop and Sundrop are mascots for in-game confectionary brands, known as ‘Moondrop Sleepy-Time Candy’ and ‘Sunnydrop Energizing Candy’. If the lights are up, he’s Sundrop, and you have little to worry about. But if the lights are down, he becomes Moondrop, an animatronic monster out to catch FNAF’s Gregory.

As Moondrop, this jester-like animatronic leaps around the daycare trying to hunt you down, using equipment to glide through the air as you hide from his gaze. It’s your job to avoid Moondrop as you turn on five generators across the daycare, but after you activate three, Moondrop’s eyes go red with anger, and he begins to chase you with much more determination.

If you turn on all the generators and turn the lights on, Moondrop turns back into Sundrop but bans Gregory from the daycare. Still, that isn’t enough to avoid Moondrop for the rest of the game. Each time the lights go out in-game at the end of the hour, Moondrop leaves the daycare and joins in the hunt for Glam Rock Freddy and Gregory.

FNAF’s Moondrop personality

Despite his original intention of helping the daycare’s children get to sleep, Moondrop is a terrifying presence with a penchant for punishing children. We’re not exactly sure what he’s punishing them for, but what he lacks in reasoning, he certainly makes up for in effort. Moondrop is more chaotic than other animatronics, though, and seems to make more of an effort to intimidate children with his words as well as his actions. Either way, Moondrop is not who you want to meet in a dark alley on a dimly lit night.

FNAF’s Moondrop appearances

Moondrop is still pretty new to the world of FNAF, only appearing in FNAF: Security Breach to date. Still, with the daycare attendant causing such a stir during his one appearance, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Moondrop return in a later game.

Is Moondrop in the FNAF movie?

As far as we’re aware, Moondrop isn’t in the FNAF movie.

There you have it, our guide to FNAF's Moondrop.