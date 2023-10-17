FNAF Roxy – lore, personality, and appearances

Who’s the best? It’s FNAF’s Roxy! That’s what she says at least. Roxy is one of the newer characters added to the roster of murderous machines in the FNAF franchise and she’s quite a bit different than the others. We’re here to unpack everything about who she is, her personality, and the lore surrounding her.

Who is FNAF’s Roxy?

Roxanne Wolf, otherwise known as Roxy, is one of the animatronic antagonists in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach. She is an anthropomorphic grey wolf who plays keytar in Glamrock Freddy’s band.

She has a silver tail and matching long hair with a green streak in the front. Her ears are pierced in multiple places and she wears purple eyeshadow and matching lipstick. Her glamrock outfit is a red two-piece with black accents and purple zebra print arm and leg warmers.

Is there a spirit possessing FNAF’s Roxy?

As far as we know, Roxy and other animatronics introduced in FNAF Security Breach like FNAF’s Monty are not possessed by any spirits. The Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex location that we see in the game was built over the site of the burnt-down Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Place seemingly by a third party who was not associated with FNAF’s William Afton or Henry Emily.

The animatronics in the Pizzaplex were most likely built at some point in the 2010s or later, meaning robotic technology had advanced significantly since Afton and Emily built the first animatronic mascots. This is what gives characters like Roxy and Monty a personality, not a lost spirit trapped in their endoskeletons.

FNAF Roxy personality

When we first meet Roxy she comes across as self-centered and egotistical as we see her complimenting herself in the mirror and calling herself the best of the glamrocks. She repeatedly taunts Gregory, saying that he has no friends and no one will miss him if he goes missing.

Later in the game, we realize that Roxy’s egotistical personality and mean behavior is due to her low self-esteem issues. She’s worried that no one will love her, especially after Gregory steals her eyes. She doesn’t want to be seen as weak in front of her friends either, as when Freddy catches her crying in the mirror she angrily tells him to leave.

FNAF Roxy games

The only game Roxy appears in is FNAF Security Breach and its DLC, FNAF Ruin.

