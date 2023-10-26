FNAF Springtrap – lore, personality, and appearances

FNAF’s Springtrap is one of the deadliest animatronics around, but there’s still a layer of mystery surrounding the killer bunny rabbit. So, we thought we’d put this Five Nights at Freddy’s Springtrap guide together, detailing all the lore and appearances you need to know, as well as some personality tidbits from what we’ve picked up. Just keep in mind, there are plenty of spoilers here, so if you want to stay fresh for Freddy then come back again later.

Who is FNAF’s Springtrap?

FNAF’s Springtrap is one of the most memorable animatronics from across the entire series. In terms of appearance, Springtrap’s costume is tattered and torn, looking like it’s been through a shredder more times than it has been in the wash. Unlike most of the animatronics and costumes in the series, you can see through Springtrap’s fur to the wiring and mechanics underneath, making this creature of the night a bit more terrifying.

To properly elaborate on who Springtrap is exactly, we need to get into who is inside of Springtrap. Beware, these are some of the biggest spoilers in the game, so only keep reading if you don’t want to ruin things for yourself or already know the big reveal.

Who is inside of FNAF’s Springtrap?

While many of the FNAF animatronics have a soul inhibiting them, Springtrap has the actual body of FNAF’s William Afton inside of it. Of course, he’s not supposed to be there. During an incident at an abandoned FNAF location, Afton put the Spring Bonnie costume on as a way of hiding from the animatronics hunting him, but a leak in the ceiling causes the suit to malfunction and integrate into Afton’s body, becoming Springtrap.

From this point onwards, Afton and Springtrap are inseparable. Still, the killing doesn’t begin straight away as William Afton lays in a pool of his own blood for nearly thirty years before someone finds him. After continuing on his mission to kill as many children as possible, Afton’s son Michael unwillingly teams up with William’s original partner Henry Emily to take down Springtrap and the man inside once and for all.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t quite work out. Despite his brain melting in the intense heat, Afton survives, somehow digitized into the form of Glitchtrap, but it does, unfortunately, spell the end for the Springtrap costume. We say unfortunately, we’re pretty sure the kids of the area don’t mind at all.

FNAF’s Springtrap personality

Much like its host William Afton, Springtrap is a menacing animatronic with a penchant for killing. However, unlike the other animatronics that seemingly want to kill adults as revenge on Afton, Springtrap is almost exclusively trying to kill children in an attempt to understand the Remnant and gain immortality.

Prior to absorbing Afton’s body, Springtrap was Spring Bonnie. Spring Bonnie was much nicer, happy to play with and entertain children like the rest of the gang. Unfortunately, Afton’s influence makes Springtrap anything but the ideal guest for a kid’s birthday party.

FNAF’s Springtrap appearances

While Springtrap is absent from the early games in the series, it later becomes a solid presence as the main antagonist (or at least the main antagonist’s new body).

Five Nights at Freddy’s 3

Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 (minigames)

Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator

Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted

Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery

Ultimate Custom Night

Is Springtrap in the FNAF movie?

Without revealing too much, it appears from the pre-release that Springtrap is an important part of the FNAF movie. Just keep in mind that the film isn’t an exact adaptation of the games, and there are a lot of differences between the two, so we don’t know exactly if this is the Springtrap we know and fear from the game series.

There you have it, our guide to FNAF’s Springtrap. For something a little less terrifying and a little more choo-choo, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list and Honkai Star Rail codes.