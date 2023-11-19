Fortnite Fishstick guide

The Fortnite Fishstick is an iconic character in Epic Games’ hit battle royale, so get to know them a little better with our handy guide.

Fortnite fishstick: Fishstick on a purple PT background
Ben Johnson's Avatar

Published:

Fortnite 

The humanoid Magikarp that is Fortnite’s Fishstick is a famous part of the battle royale’s ever-growing canon of friendly faces and charming characters. There are countless different people in the game, yet the walking fish made a strong impression on fans.

So, if you’re a Fortnite Fishtick fanatic, we’re here to help you grow closer to the aquatic, craniate (thanks Wikipedia!), gill-bearing, scaly thing. Once you’re all up to speed on the creature’s characteristics, meet some new faces with our Fortnite characters guide, or head to our Fortnite map, Fortnite download, or Fortnite battle pass guides for even more info.

When did Fortnite Fishstick first release?

Fortnite’s Fishstick first appeared as a skin on December 27, 2018, as part of Fortnite chapter one, season seven. You can check out his original appearance below. He returns in Chapter 4, and you can check out the trailer for it below.

YouTube Thumbnail

Fortnite Fishtick gallery

Here’s a gallery of all the different incarnations of Fortnite’s Fishstick:

1/5
Fortnite Fishstick, an orange fish humanod with one arm raised against its head. This version has a bandana on its head, and a purple and black top.Fortnite Fishstick, an orange fish humanod with one arm raised against its head. This version has a bandana on its head and a blue tunic.Fortnite Fishstick, an orange fish humanod with one arm raised against its head. This version has a black vr headset on and a black rubber outfit.Fortnite Fishstick, an orange fish humanod with one arm raised against its head. This versionhas a pirate hat, eyepatch, and blue and brown pirate outfit.Fortnite Fishstick, an orange fish humanod with one arm raised against its head. This version is frozen, arms crossed, looking confused.
Fortnite Fishstick, an orange fish humanod with one arm raised against its head. This version has a bandana on its head, and a purple and black top.Fortnite Fishstick, an orange fish humanod with one arm raised against its head. This version has a bandana on its head and a blue tunic.Fortnite Fishstick, an orange fish humanod with one arm raised against its head. This version has a black vr headset on and a black rubber outfit.Fortnite Fishstick, an orange fish humanod with one arm raised against its head. This versionhas a pirate hat, eyepatch, and blue and brown pirate outfit.Fortnite Fishstick, an orange fish humanod with one arm raised against its head. This version is frozen, arms crossed, looking confused.

That’s all the Fortnite Fishstick info we’ve got for now. For more, check out our Fortnite llama, Fortnite logo, and Fortnite creative guides.

Ben has years of experience with Nintendo games and mobile phones, with bylines for PCGamesN, Gear Nuke, and many more. When he’s not reviewing the latest tech or hunting out smartphone leaks, he’s playing Civilization, Splatoon, and even a little Roblox. He’s covered the biggest tech events, like MWC in Barcelona and IFA in Berlin, interviewed legends like Yoko Taro and bigwigs like Samsung’s Head of Mobile R&D Won-joon Choi, and reviewed the biggest Nintendo games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Oh, and he knows Nintendo Switch 2 will run at 4K60, just don’t ask him how…