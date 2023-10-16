Gacha Life 2 codes October 2023 – are there any?

If you’re looking for Gacha Life 2 codes, you’re not the only one. Lots of fans of this gacha series are looking out to see if there are any to grab some in-game items. In searching, we’ve found some Gacha Life 2 pose codes, so at least you can proudly parade your characters and whatever attractive attire you choose to put them in.

Are there any Gacha Life 2 codes?

Unfortunately, there are no Gacha Life 2 codes as of yet. However, we often saw new codes arrive for Gacha Life, so we expect some to release eventually.

What are Gacha Life 2 codes?

When they arrive, you can use Gacha Life 2 codes to grab free in-game items, so you don’t have to spend your own money in-game. We’re not sure when the developer, Lumine, plans to release the first set of codes, but be sure to bookmark this page to grab some freebies when and if they do.

How do I use Gacha Life 2 codes?

As there are currently no available Gacha Life 2 codes, we’re not quite sure how in-game code redemption works. Still, as soon as we do, we’ll be back to update this page with the latest information.

Gacha Life 2 pose codes

With Gacha Life 2 pose codes, you can save yourself time finding the right pose for your characters by simply importing pre-built poses to create in-game animations. If you need more details on how to import the codes, just slide a little further down the page for some instructions.

Walk cycle by Orzing (YouTube)

Step one:

1|14|6|0|0|0|20|20|0|0|0|20|20|8|-1|339|20|20|-1|0|0|-20|20|

0|0|344|20|20|-1|0|0|-20|20|0|0|312|20|20|-1|0|356|20|20|27|

-8|37|20|20|-3|0|354|20|20|2|0|0|0|0|2|20|20|0|0|0|0|0|0|0

|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0

Step two:

1|14|6|0|0|0|20|20|0|0|0|20|20|1|3|357|20|20|2|3|353|-20|20|0

|4|360|20|20|1|4|355|-20|20|-1|5|328|20|20|0|0|27|20|20|18|4|

328|20|20|-21|-2|22|20|20|2|3|3|0|3|2|

20|20|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0

Step three:

1|14|6|0|0|0|20|20|0|0|0|20|20|4|0|355|20|20|-2|0|357

|-20|20|0|1|354|20|20|0|1|0|-20|20|-1|0|353|20|20

|0|-2|328|20|20|3|0|358|20|20|16|-5|44|20

|20|2|0|0|0|0|1|20|20|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0

Step four:

1|14|6|0|0|0|20|20|0|0|0|20|20|16|4|321|20|20|-7|3|

9|-20|20|0|4|328|20|20|0|4|11|-20|20|1|3|13|20|20|

-3|3|331|20|20|-7|3|14|20|20|10|3|333|20|20|2|3|

3|0|3|2|20|20|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0

Fall cycle by Zela Alpha (YouTube)

Step one:

1|1|2|0|0|0|20|20|1|-1|1|20|20|-5|4|277|20|20|13|-33|243|-20|

20|-4|4|0|20|20|0|5|267|-20|20|3|7|339|20|20|3|1|312|20|20

|15|6|337|20|20|34|-4|353|20|20|-10|0|326|-1|0|347|20

|20|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|5|0|0|0|5|0|0|0|0|0

Step two:

1|1|2|0|0|0|20|20|1|-1|1|20|20|-16|15|295|20|20|-9|-34|247

|-20|20|-15|15|359|20|20|-16|10|250|-20|20|17|5|303|20|20

|8|-9|278|20|20|50|-4|300|20|20|50|-32|309|20|20|-21|9|

326|-1|0|322|20|20|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|5|0|0|0|5|0|0|0|0|0

Step three:

1|1|2|0|0|0|20|20|1|-1|1|20|20|26|22|244|20|20|-20|-30|248

|-20|20|-15|40|264|20|20|-27|13|253|-20|20|26|-6|268|20|20

|8|-25|262|20|20|65|-36|284|20|20|47|-59|250|20|20|-33|31

|283|-1|0|282|20|20|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|0|5|0|0|0|5|0|0|0|0|0

How do I use Gacha Life 2 pose codes?

To use some of the Gacha Life 2 pose codes from above, simply follow these instructions:

Select your character

Select the ‘body’ option on your character

Move to the second page

Hit the ‘import pose’ option

Paste one of the pose codes from above

Select ‘import’

Adjust your pose manually to suit your character

(Optional) Add multiple poses to create an animation

There you have it, all you need to know about Gacha Life 2 codes and Gacha Life 2 pose codes.