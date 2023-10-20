Girafarig evolution guide

We all love giraffes, and Girafarig has a special place in our hearts, ever since its debut in generation II. But now, there’s a Girafarig evolution you can get on your team. Farigiraf joins the Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, giving a new lease of life to an old niche favorite.

How do I evolve Girafarig into Farigiraf?

In order to get yourself a Farigiraf, you only need to accomplish one thing: Girafarig must learn the move Twin Beam. Once your Pokémon has this move in its arsenal, level it up, and it evolves into Farigiraf.

During its evolution, Girafarig loses the secondary head on its tail, and it instead encompasses the main head, closing like a helmet during powerful moves. Girafarig and Farigiraf are both dual normal and psychic types, meaning they have a great range of learnable moves, including Twin Beam – and are the only Pokémon able to do so.

Can I evolve Girafarig in Pokémon Go?

Unfortunately, our long-necked friend’s evolution isn’t in Pokémon Go just yet, but if the Paldean giraffe makes its way, we’ll update you on how to evolve it right here.

There you have it, how to evolve your very own Farigiraf. If you need some more evolutionary help, check out our guides on Dunsparce evolution, Applin evolution, and Misdreavus evolution to fill out your Pokédex.