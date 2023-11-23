Scyther evolution guide

In generation one there’s no Scyther evolution. Instead, the mantis ‘mon is a lone wolf with no means of ascension. That changes over time as Scyther first gets a stage two evolution known as Scizor before Pokémon Legends: Arceus introduced us to a second final evolution for Scyther, Kleavor. Luckily, we can explain how to evolve Scyther into both of them.

An interesting thing to note about the gen 1 Pokémon is that while Scyther is a grass Pokémon in the first generation games (Red, Blue, Yellow, and even Green in Japan), it’s now a bug and flying Pokémon hybrid which can make it an intimidating foe against dark Pokémon and fighting Pokémon. If you ever struggle in a fight against Scyther, we can help you with our bug Pokémon weakness and flying Pokémon weakness guides.

Anyway, let’s take a look at both Scyther evolutions.

Where can I catch Scyther?

Before you even consider how to evolve Scyther, you need to catch the bug Pokémon, so let’s take a look at where you can find them in each Pokémon game on Nintendo Switch:

Sword and Shield – Scyther isn’t part of the base game, but you can catch one if you have the Isle of Armor expansion pass and travel to the Training Lowlands, Max Lair, or Fields of Honor

– Scyther isn’t part of the base game, but you can catch one if you have the Isle of Armor expansion pass and travel to the Training Lowlands, Max Lair, or Fields of Honor Brilliant Diamond – you can find Syther in Route 229 and the Grand Underground (Grassland Cave, Sunlit Cavern, Riverbank Carn, Still-Water Cavern, and Big Bluff Cavern)

– you can find Syther in Route 229 and the Grand Underground (Grassland Cave, Sunlit Cavern, Riverbank Carn, Still-Water Cavern, and Big Bluff Cavern) Shining Pearl – As Scyther is exclusive to Brilliant Diamond you need to trade with another trainer

– As Scyther is exclusive to Brilliant Diamond you need to trade with another trainer Legends: Arceus – Obsidian Fieldlands (The Heartwood and Grandtree Arena), Coronet Highlands (Primeval Grotto), and Alabaster Icelands (space-time distortions)

– Obsidian Fieldlands (The Heartwood and Grandtree Arena), Coronet Highlands (Primeval Grotto), and Alabaster Icelands (space-time distortions) Scarlet and Violet – South Province (Area Four and Area Six), North Province (Area Two, Casseroya Lake, and Socarrat Trail), South Province (Area Four), and Terra Raid Battles

How do I evolve Scyther into Scizor?

Debuting as a gen 2 Pokémon, Scizor first appears in the Johto region as Scyther’s original final form. Unlike most evolutions, you can’t evolve Scyther by merely leveling it up. Instead, in a similar vein to Bisharp’s evolution, you need a particular item. Except, it’s not a stone like with Floette’s evolution, rather you have to get the metal coat and trade Scyther while it’s holding it.

Here’s where you can find the metal coat in the Switch games:

Sword and Shield – you can find one in Stow-on-Side, Bridge Field, or try to catch a Steelix, Bronzor, or Magneton that’s holding one (though there’s only a 5% chance they will be)

– you can find one in Stow-on-Side, Bridge Field, or try to catch a Steelix, Bronzor, or Magneton that’s holding one (though there’s only a 5% chance they will be) Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – you can get a metal coat from Byron on Iron Island or try to catch a Magnemite, Skarmory, Bronzor, Steelix, Beldrum, or Bronzong that’s holding one (though there’s only a 5% chance they will be)

– you can get a metal coat from Byron on Iron Island or try to catch a Magnemite, Skarmory, Bronzor, Steelix, Beldrum, or Bronzong that’s holding one (though there’s only a 5% chance they will be) Legends: Arceus – You can buy one at the Jubilife Village Trading Post, sometimes from Ginter (though it’s known as metallic spread if you buy it from him), and in space-time dimensions

– You can buy one at the Jubilife Village Trading Post, sometimes from Ginter (though it’s known as metallic spread if you buy it from him), and in space-time dimensions Scarlet and Violet – you can get a metal coat through Delibird Presents in Levincia and the Porto Marinada auction

If you’d rather try your luck at catching a Scizor, you can do so in:

Legends: Arceus – Scizor only appears in space-time distortions in the Alabaster Icelands

– Scizor only appears in space-time distortions in the Alabaster Icelands Scarlet and Violet – Scizor may appear as a five-star or six-star Tera Raid Battle

Outside of those options, your only hope to get Scizor is to catch and evolve Scyther, give it a metal coat, and then trade it to a friend (choose a good pal who will send it back). The only game this rule doesn’t apply is Pokémon Legends: Arceus, as you only need to give Scyther a metal coat for it to evolve.

As you can likely guess from the fact you need the metal coat, Scizor is a bug and steel Pokémon which means it has a lot of resistances. You may want to discover the steel Pokémon weakness just in case you ever encounter one.

How do I evolve Scyther into Kleavor?

One can make the argument that Kleavor is a gen 8 Pokémon or a gen 4 Pokémon. You see, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is part of the eighth generation of Pokémon games, yet given that Hisui is Sinnoh, you can also argue that Kleavor belongs to generation four. Either way, this bug and rock Pokémon is a formidable foe and is even one of the Pokémon Legends: Arceus noble Pokémon.

If you want to get one for yourself, you must first catch a Scyther and give it the black augurite item. Luckily, there are numerous ways to get this item:

You get one for completing request 68 (A Nosepass to Guide the Way)

You can try your luck and catch a wild Graveler that’s holding one (5% chance it has a black augurite)

You can purchase it from Ginter (known as the jet-black rock)

Ursaluna can find them

You can find them in space-time distortions

Once you have the black augurite, give it to Scyther, regardless of its level, to evolve it into Kleavor. Considering how powerful this creature is, you might want to brush up on your rock Pokémon weakness knowledge.

If you want to skip the evolution steps and catch a Kleavor, your only hope is to check out massive mass outbreaks in the Obsidian Fieldlands.

Now that you know how to evolve Scyther, you might want to check out our how to evolve Inkay, how to evolve Primeape, and how to evolve Charcadet guides to further fill out your Pokédex. We can also help you out with Ralts’ evolution, Rockruff’s evolution, Salandit’s evolution, Misdreavus’ evolution, and Wurmple’s evolution.