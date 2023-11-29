Who doesn’t love Snom? It’s just a nice word to say, isn’t it – Snom. It’s my favorite bug-type, for sure, but let’s take a look at our Snom evolution guide to find out how to get the cool Frosmoth. Both of them are ice- and bug-types, and are the only Pokémon ever to have the ice scales ability, halving the damage they take from special moves. See? Snom isn’t just a pretty face.

In order to keep your Snom safe, here are all the bug Pokémon weaknesses and ice Pokémon weaknesses you need to look out for. But beware of the fire Pokémon. For more of our Poké-picks, here are the best gen 8 Pokémon.

Where can I catch Snom?

First things first, you’re going to need a Snom to evolve. You can catch it in Sword and Shield or Scarlet and Violet. Here are the locations where they reliably spawn in both games:

Pokémon Sword and Shield – Route 8, Route 10, Lake of Outrage, Giant’s Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, Stony Wilderness. In the Crown Tundra expansion pass, you can find Snom in the Slippery Slope, Snowslide Slope, and the Path to the Peak.

– Route 8, Route 10, Lake of Outrage, Giant’s Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, Stony Wilderness. In the Crown Tundra expansion pass, you can find Snom in the Slippery Slope, Snowslide Slope, and the Path to the Peak. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Dalizapa Passage, Glaseado Mountain, and in one-star Tera Raid battlers. You can also trade a Flabébé in Cortondo for a Snom. If you need a Flabébé, here’s our Floette evolution guide.

How do I evolve Snom?

To evolve teeny tiny little Snom into its fully-fledged frosty moth form, you need to level it up at night when it has high friendship. This is true in both Pokémon Sword and Shield and Scarlet and Violet.

If you need to build your friendship up you can equip Snom with a soothe bell. Soothe bells are found in Sword and Shield’s Hammerlocke and Old Cemetery, or Scarlet and Violet’s Mesagoza. You can also buy them from Delibird Presents shops.

Where can I catch Frosmoth?

You can just skip the whole evolution business and catch a Frosmoth. Here’s where they appear in the two Switch games:

Pokémon Sword and Shield – Giant’s Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, and Stony Wilderness. In the Crown Tundra expansion pass, you can catch a Frosmoth on the Path to the Peak, and in Max Lairs.

– Giant’s Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, and Stony Wilderness. In the Crown Tundra expansion pass, you can catch a Frosmoth on the Path to the Peak, and in Max Lairs. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – North Province: Area One, Glaseado Mountain, Area Zero, and in four- and six-star Tera Raid battles.

Is Snom in Pokémon Go?

Snom is currently not in Pokémon Go, despite a lot of sites listing its apparent evolution cost. As soon as the chill bug gets added, we’ll update right here.

Well, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and catch this adorable ice Pokémon. While you’re here, check out our picks of the best bear Pokémon, small Pokémon (like Snom), and bug Pokémon (also like Snom).