Rockruff evolution guide

Rockruff’s evolution, Lycanroc, is a formidable ‘mon, one that can bring a world of hurt to those weak to rock-type moves. However, what you might not know is that this second stage ‘mon has three different versions. Many of you are likely familiar with Lycanroc’s midday form, but what about Lycanroc’s midnight look? Or even the illusive Lycanroc dusk variation.

Anyway, onto Rockruff’s evolution.

How do I evolve Rockruff?

Evolving Rockruff isn’t challenging at all. You just need to reach level 25. However, the difficulty is more in the Lycanroc form that you’re after. You see, there are three different Lycanroc variants:

Midday

Midnight

Dusk

While Lycanroc’s midday form is common and by far the one you’re most likely to meet, many trainers are after the midnight and dusk variations.

How do I get Lycanroc’s midday form?

To evolve Rockruff into Lycanroc’s midday variation, you just need to reach level 25 at any point between 06:00 and 17:00.

How do I get Lycanroc’s midnight form?

As the name indicates, you need to evolve Rockruff between 18:00 and 06:00 in order to get Lycanroc’s midnight form. This variation of the rock-type is perhaps the most cool-looking due to the fact that it heavily resembles a werewolf. Heck, this ‘mon alone gives Scarlet and Violet a good case to be on our list of the best werewolf games on Switch and mobile.

How do I get Lycanroc’s dusk form?

Lycanroc’s dusk variation is the most difficult to receive due to the small window you have in which to evolve Rockruff. To get the dusk form, you need to reach level 25 with Rockruff in between 17:00 and 18:00, and Rockruff needs to have the ‘own tempo’ ability. The sky is orange (as is the circle icon on your map), but this only lasts for a couple of minutes, so you need to act fast.

The best bit of advice we can give you is to have a rare candy at the ready to give Rockruff an instant level-up as soon as the time strikes. Or, at the very least, have some EXP candies on standby.

