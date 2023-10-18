One Piece New Dreams codes – are they coming?

We know you’d like to have some One Piece New Dreams codes as you explore the Grand Line and the various islands in the East Blue, but they’re not available right now. So, you have to be the best pirate you can be with no head start. That may seem daunting, but Monkey D. Luffy managed it thanks to Nami, Zoro, Sanji, and the rest of the Straw Hats, so maybe all you need to do is find a reliable crew of your own.

One Piece New Dreams codes

Currently, there are no One Piece New Dreams codes. In fact, there isn’t even an option to redeem them in the game, but that’s not to say that they’re not going to arrive in a future update. As such, it’s a good idea to check back here regularly.

What are One Piece New Dreams codes?

As we mentioned, the game doesn’t feature a redeem code system yet, but should the developer, We Make Dreams Again, decide to add them further down the line, we suspect they’ll offer various in-game items such as devil fruit. Check back here later, as if One Piece New Dreams codes do become available we’ll update this guide.

How do I redeem One Piece New Dreams codes?

As there are no One Piece New Dreams codes, it comes as little surprise that the game currently has no way to redeem. If codes are added to the game, we’ll be sure to update this guide with all you need to know on how to redeem them.

