Heaven Burns Red release date and pre-registration

Since its initial JP release back in 2022, Heaven Burns Red has seen colossal success on Android, iOS, and PC. This stunning turn-based RPG has turned the heads of gacha fans worldwide (us included), and we’ve been eagerly anticipating news of a global Heaven Burns Red release date ever since.

When is the Heaven Burns Red release date?

The Heaven Burns Red release date falls on November 15, 2024. As we mentioned above, the JP release date was February 10, 2022.

Can I pre-register for Heaven Burns Red?

You can pre-register for Heaven Burns Red by visiting the App Store on your iOS device or Google Play for Android users. If you’d rather enjoy the game on desktop, head over to the official website and hit the ‘Win Client’ button.

What is the Heaven Burns Red gameplay like?

According to the Heaven Burns Red wiki, the game is set in an alternate universe where alien lifeforms called ‘Cancer’ are attacking Earth. Pushed to the brink of extinction, humanity creates a weapon known as Seraph, finally allowing them to take on Cancer in an attempt to reclaim their planet.

Humanity then gathers a group of individuals who have mastered the art of manipulating Seraphs, establishing the Seraph Corps as their last hope. Each member of the Seraph Corps has one thing in common – they’re all girls.

Heaven Burns Red has a fully voiced, visual novel-style day-to-day system where you step into the shoes of Ruka Kayamori, the former vocalist and guitarist of the now disbanded ‘She is Legend’, and a newly-enrolled member of the Seraph Corps. You meet new characters as the story progresses, and engage in monthly side-story events told from the perspective of the friends you meet along the way.

Heaven Burns Red revolves around turn-based battles in which you assemble a team of six girls and fight against the evil extraterrestrials. Both your party members and the Cancer have healable shields called Deflectors (DF). If a character’s DF breaks they’re rendered vulnerable, and cannot heal their HP. During your turn, you choose three characters from your party to perform an action (attack, heal, buff, etc).

Is there a Heaven Burns Red trailer?

You can check out the official Heaven Burns Red trailer above to get a glimpse of the action. Naturally, all of the dialogue is in Japanese, but you can still get a good idea of what the gameplay is like – including the flashy 3D attack animations and world exploration.

That's all we know about the global Heaven Burns Red release date. We're keeping a close eye on this one, so we'll be sure to update this guide if any new information comes to light.