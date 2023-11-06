With many of you awaiting your acceptance letters to the famous school for witchcraft and wizardry, you likely want to know what the Hogwarts Legacy platforms are. After all, it’d be a real shame if you couldn’t play it, or perhaps have to wait a little bit longer than some other students.

Anyway, here are all of the Hogwarts Legacy platforms.

What are the Hogwarts Legacy platforms?

You can get the game on the following platforms:

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X/S

PC

However, it’s worth noting that the PlayStation versions have some extra content that you can’t get on other platforms. Not only that, but the Nintendo Switch version of the game is yet to release.

There you have it, all of the Hogwarts Legacy platforms.

Hogwarts Legacy has drawn considerable criticism during its development, largely due to the fact that the creator of the Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years.

While Avalanche has confirmed that J.K. Rowling is not “directly involved” in the development of Hogwarts Legacy, it is working with “her team” and Portkey Games, a Warner Bros. label dedicated to launching new experiences inspired by J.K. Rowling’s original stories. It is currently unclear whether she will earn any royalties from the game’s sale, but it is likely given it is based on her original body of work.

If you would like to learn more about transgender rights or lend your support, we’d encourage you to check out the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US and Mermaids in the UK.