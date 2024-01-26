The Honkai Star Rail 2.0 codes are here

The Honkai Star Rail 2.0 codes are finally here. With our help, you can pick up 300 free stellar jade, 50k credits, some refined aether, and a handful of traveler’s guides across three unique, limited-time codes.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 codes

Here are the new Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream codes:

TT9S28LK4QHP – 100 stellar jade and 50k credits (new!)

– 100 stellar jade and 50k credits (new!) EA8BKR4JL93T – 100 stellar jade and five traveler’s guides (new!)

– 100 stellar jade and five traveler’s guides (new!) LTQA2Q5249KF – 100 stellar jade and five refined aether (new!)

How do I redeem the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 codes?

Now that you have some Honkai Star Rail codes, here’s how you redeem them.

Open the Honkai Star Rail redemption page

Log into your Hoyoverse account

Select your server

Type or paste one of the codes above into the box

Hit redeem

Check your in-game mailbox and pick up your rewards

You can also redeem Honkai Star Rail codes in-game on your Android devices and PC (sorry, iOS users…) by following these steps:

Launch Honkai Star Rail

Press the phone icon in the top-left corner of the screen

Tap the ‘…’ icon next to your namecard

Select the redemption code option

Paste or type a code in the text box

Hit confirm. Yay, free stuff!

