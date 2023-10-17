Roll up, roll up, and see the amazing Honkai Star Rail Guinaifen! This fiery gal is a four-star coming our way in a couple of weeks, so let’s look at what we know of her build, light cone, and potential skills in the game.

Here’s what we know about Honkai Star Rail’s Guinaifen.

Honkai Star Rail Guinaifen release date speculation

As we got Guinaifen’s official drip marketing alongside Honkai Star Rail’s Jingliu and Honkai Star Rail’s Topaz (and Numby), we know Guinaifen is to release in the 1.4 update – she’ll be in the second half on Topaz’s debut banner, and our first rerun banner – Seele.

What do we know about Honkai Star Rail Guinaifen’s build?

Hoyoverse has confirmed Guinaifen as a fire user, who follows the Nihility path, meaning she specializes in damage over time, specifically by inflicting burn. She deals a lot of fire damage with her attacks and is an on-field DPS.

Like Topaz and Screwllum before her, we do see Guinaifen on the ‘Subscribe for More!’ light cone already in the game. This light cone is on the path of The Hunt, so you can’t (or shouldn’t) use it on Guinaifen, sadly.

What are the best light cones for Honkai Star Rail’s Guinaifen?

It’s highly likely that a four-star light cone will release alongside Guinaifen, but for now, any of these will work with her path and fit her kit well.

Light cone Effect How to obtain In the Name of the World (five-star) Increases Guinaifen’s damage to rebuffed enemies by 24%. When she uses her skill, her effect hit ratio increases by 18%, and her attack by 24%. Standard banner Eyes of the Pray (four-star) Increases Guinaifen’s effect hit rate by 20%, and her damage over time by 24%. Standard banner Void (three-star) At the start of a battle, Guinaifen’s effect hit rate increases by 20% for three turns. All banners

What are the best relics for Honkai Star Rail’s Guinaifen?

Guinaifen definitely benefits from a little extra fire damage or attack stats, so the Firesmith of Lava-Forging and Musketeer of Wild Wheat relics are good choices.

Relic Effect How to obtain Firesmith of Lava -Forging Two equipped: Increases fire damage

Four equipped: Increases Guinaifen’s skill damage by 12%. After unleashing her ultimate, her fire damage increases by 12% for the next attack. Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Conflagration on the Xhianzhou Luofu Musketeer of Wild Wheat Two equipped: Increases attack

Four equipped: Guinaifen’s speed increases by 6% and her basic attack damage by 10%. Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting on Jarilo-VI

Planar ornament

Relic Effect How to obtain Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise Two equipped: Increases Guinaifen’s effect hit rate by 10%. Meanwhile, her attack increases by 25% of the current effect hit rate. Immersion Reward devices in World 5 of the Simulated Universe Space Sealing Station Two equipped: Increases Guinaifen’s attack by 12%. When her speed reaches 120 or higher, attack increases by a further 12%. Immersion Reward devices in World 3 of the Simulated Universe

What are Honkai Star Rail Guinaifen’s abilities?

Active skills:

Skill Effect Basic attack: Standing Ovation Guinaifen throws a firecracker at one target. After unlocking the trace ‘High Poles’, Guinaifen’s basic attack also has a chance of inflicting burn. Skill: Blazing Welcome Guinaifen launches a firecracker at enemies, dealing fire damage to the main target and adjacent enemies, with a chance of inflicting burn. Ultimate: Watch This Showstopper Guinaifen summons and detonates a huge fire cracker in the shape of a Diting, damaging all enemies. Targets inflicted with burn take additional damage as a set percentage of Guinaifen’s damage.

Talent:

Skill Effect PatrAeon Benefits When Guinaifen is on the field and an enemy sustains burn damage, there is a chance they enter the Fire Kiss state. In this state, enemies take extra damage. This state is stackable and limited to a certain amount of turns.

Technique:

Technique Effect Skill Showcase Guinaifen throws a firecracker at an enemy to start battle, which then does damage to the main target and adjacent enemy.

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Guinaifen?

This spritely young lady makes a living on the Luofu as a street performer, doing amazing stunts like breaking stone slabs, acrobatics, sword-swallowing, and of course fire-breathing.

Though she goes by Guinaifen now, she’s originally named Guinevere, and does not come from the Xianzhou Luofu – in fact, she landed there by accident. Honkai Star Rail’s Sushang, one of her best friends, gave her the name Guinaifen.

Guinaifen’s English voice actor is Morgan Lauré, known most recently for work in Diablo IV, Street Fighter 6, and RWBY. In Japanese, her voice comes from Hina Suguta, who features in a lot of BanG Dream! content.

