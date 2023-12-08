First appearing in the official release trailer, Honkai Star Rail’s Lynx has been lingering around in the back of our minds for quite some time now. This adorable blonde-haired Landau was quick to melt our hearts as she sipped some hot cocoa out in Jarilo-VI’s snow plains, but will she be just as quick to melt through enemies on the battlefield? Here’s everything we know about her so far.

Now, let’s put on our warmest mittens and grab a mug of hot chocolate as we take a look at Honkai Star Rail’s Lynx.

What’s the best Honkai Star Rail Lynx build?

Lynx is a four-star quantum user who treads the path of the Abundance. She’s a surprisingly impressive healer, taking some of the best elements from both Natasha and Bailu’s kits and combining them into one. She offers a heal over time from with both her skill and ultimate, and can increase an ally’s max HP quite a significant amount with her skill.

One of the most unique aspects of Lynx’s kit is her ability to boost the potential of your tank or off-tank, while also protecting your DPS. She does this through her skill, which, when used on an ally that aligns with the path of the Destruction or the Preservation, increases their aggro and gives them extra healing. Combined with the AoE cleanse of her ultimate and her HP-scaling basic attacks and healing, Lynx makes for an amazing healer and enabler that’s pretty easy to build – especially for a four star.

Additionally, Lynx doesn’t rely heavily on her constellations in order to be a strong unit. So, even if you don’t get lucky, you can still make use of her powerful kit.

What’s the best Honkai Star Rail Lynx light cone?

The best light cone for Honkai Star Rail’s Lynx is Time Waits for No One. It’s the best option for boosting her healing output and HP, which, in turn, increases the HP share offered by her fourth eidolon.

Alternatively, Post-Op Conversation is great as its increased energy regeneration allows her to use her ultimate and cleanse her allies more often. Quid Pro Quo at S5 and Shared Feeling are also good four-star options, but don’t quite stand up to the aforementioned options.

Light cone Effect How to obtain Time Waits for No One Increases Lynx’s max HP by 18% and her outgoing healing by 12%. When she heals allies, record the amount of outgoing healing. When an ally launches an attack, a random attacked enemy takes addition damage equal to 36% of the recorded outgoing healing value. This additional healing is of the same type as the wearer, is not affected by other buffs, and can only occur once per turn Gacha Post-Op Conversation Increases the Lynx’s energy regeneration rate by 8% and increases her outgoing healing by 12% when she uses her ultimate Gacha Quid Pro Quo At the start of Lynx’s turn, she regenerates 8 energy for a randomly chosen ally (excluding herself) whose current energy is lower than 50% Gacha Shared Feeling Increases Lynx’s outgoing healing by 10%. When using skill, regenerates two energy for all allies Gacha

What are the best Honkai Star Rail Lynx relics?

The best relic set for Honkai Star Rail’s Lynx is Messenger Traversing Hackerspace, which both increases her own speed and allows her to provide her team with a healthy speed boost on top of her cleansing and healing abilities.

Alternatively, you can mix two pieces of Messenger Traversing Hackerspace with either two pieces of Passerby of Wandering Cloud, which boosts her outgoing healing, or two pieces of Longevous Disciple, which increases her max HP. Both of these are very handy if you’re going for a more healing-focused build.

As for planar ornaments, our top recommendation is Fleet of the Ageless, which both boosts Lynx’s HP and enables her to give her allies an attack buff if her speed reaches a certain point. This synergises well with a full set of Messenger Traversing Hackerspace, and makes her into a powerful, passive-buffing machine.

On the other hand, Broken Keel is also a good choice, especially if you’re pairing her with a DPS that benefits from crit damage. However, you should make sure Lynx has at least 30% effect res in order to take advantage of this set.

Relic Effect Where to obtain Messenger Traversing Hackerspace Two equipped: increases speed by 6%

Four equipped: when the wearer uses their ultimate on an ally, speed for all allies increases by 12% for one turn. This effect can’t stack Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Elixir Seekers in The Xianzhou Luofu’s Alchemy Commission Passerby of Wandering Cloud Two equipped: increases outgoing healing by 10% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting in Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes Longevous Disciple Two equipped: increases max HP by 12% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Elixir Seekers in The Xianzhou Luofu’s Alchemy Commission

Planar ornaments

Relic Effect Where to obtain Fleet of the Ageless Two equipped: increases the wearer’s max HP by 12%. When the wearer’s speed reaches 120 or higher, all allies’ attack increases by 8% World 3 of the Simulated Universe Broken Keel Two equipped: increases the wearer’s effect resistance. When the wearer’s effect resistance is equal to or greater than a certain percentage, all allies’ crit damage increases World 7 of the Simulated Universe

Relic stat recommendations

When choosing relics for Lynx, we recommend focusing on the following stats.

Main stats:

Feet: speed/HP%

speed/HP% Body: outgoing healing

outgoing healing Planar sphere: HP%

HP% Link Rope: energy regen/HP%

Sub-stats:

Speed

HP%

Def%

Effect res

What are Honkai Star Rail Lynx’s abilities?

Lynx’s kit is all about healing, offering her team increased max HP, health restoration, and even dispelling debuffs in a flash with her ultimate.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Basic attack: Ice Crampon Technique Deal quantum damage equal to 25% of Lynx’s max HP to a single enemy Skill: Salted Camping Cans Lynx applies ‘Survival Response’ to a single target ally and increases their health by 5% of Lynx’s max HP plus 50. If the target ally is a character on the path of Destruction or Preservation, the chance of an enemy attacking them greatly increases. ‘Survival Response’ lasts for two turns, and increases the target’s health by 8% of Lynx’s max HP plus 80 Ultimate: Snowfield First Aid Lynx dispels one debuff from all allies and immediately restores their respective HP by an amount equal to 9% of Lynx’s max HP plus 90

Passive skill:

Skill Effect Talent: Outdoor Survival Experience When you use Lynx’s skill or ultimate, it also applies additional healing to the target ally for two turns, restoring the target ally’s HP by an amount equal to 2.4% of Lynx’s max HP plus 24 at the start of their turn. If the target has ‘Survival Response’, the continuous healing effect additionally restores HP by an amount equal to 3% of Lynx’s max HP plus 30

Technique:

Technique Effect Chocolate Energy Bar After Lynx uses her technique, at the start of the next battle, all allies receive Outdoor Survival Experience’s healing effect for two turns

What are Honkai Star Rail Lynx’s eidolons?

If you manage to pull more than one copy of Lynx, you can unlock the next level of her eidolons. Eidolons are special buffs that can dramatically increase the character’s potential.

In Lynx’s case, she doesn’t actually need eidolons in order to be a strong healer. However, both E2 and E6 do enhance her kit nicely, and, as she’s only a four-star, you should manage to build her up over time.

Eidolon Effect E1: Morning of Snow Hike When healing allies with HP equal to or lower than 50%, Lynx’s outgoing healing increases by 20%. This effect also works on continuous healing E2: Noon of Portable Furnace A target with ‘Survival Response’ can resist debuff application for one time E3: Afternoon of Avalanche Increases the level of Lynx’s skill by two, up to a maximum of level 15, and her basic attack by one, up to a maximum of level ten E4: Dusk of Warm Campfire When ‘Survival Response’ is granted, the target’s attack increases by an 3% of Lynx’s max HP for one turn E5: Night of Aurora Tea Increases the level of Lynx’s ultimate and talent by two, up to a maximum of level 15 E6: Dawn of Explorer’s Chart Additionally boosts the max HP increasing effect of ‘Survival Response’ by 6% of Lynx’s max HP and increases effect res by 30%

What are Honkai Star Rail Lynx’s ascension materials?

You can level Lynx all the way up to 80 but, in addition to the EXP logs, you also need a set of materials to ascend her at certain intervals. Here are all of the materials you need to fully ascend her to max level.

You can get extinguished, glimmering, and squirming cores from fragmentum monsters such as flamespawns on either Jarilo-VI or in the Honkai Star Rail simulated universe, from assignment rewards, or the embers exchange store. The nail of the ape drops come from the Shape of Abomination: Stagnant Shadow in the Xianzhou Luofu’s Scalegorge Waterscape.

Required level Credits Ascension materials 20 3.2k Five extinguished cores 30 6.4k Ten extinguished cores 40 12.8k Six glimmering cores and three nail of the ape 50 32k Nine glimmering cores and seven nail of the ape 60 64k Six squirming cores and 20 nail of the ape 70 128k Nine squirming cores and 35 nail of the ape

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Lynx?

Lynx is the youngest daughter of the Landau clan, making her the younger sibling to Honkai Star Rail’s Gepard and Honkai Star Rail’s Serval. She’s one of Belabog’s best extreme environments explorers, known to be highly capable of action despite her apparent lack of motivation. According to her character card shown in this official tweet, she only appears introverted and lazy to avoid unnecessary socialization – the issue there is that she considers all types of socialization as unnecessary!

Lynx’s English voice actor is Risa Mei, who you may recognize as the voice of our beloved Princess of Watasumi Island, Genshin Impact’s Kokomi. As for other language dubs, Lynx’s CN voice actor is Mi Hu, her Japanese voice actor is Terui Haruka, and her Korean voice actor is Lee Eun-Jo.

That’s all we’ve got on Honkai Star Rail’s Lynx for now, but we’ll be sure to update this guide and turn it into a full-on build as soon as we get more info. In the meantime, why not pay a visit to Teyvat with our Genshin Impact tier list, Genshin Impact codes, Genshin Impact banner, and Genshin Impact events guide?