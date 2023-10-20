Honkai Star Rail Fu Xuan build, light cones, and more

Honkai Star Rail’s Fu Xuan is the smart and stoic Master Diviner of the Xianzhou Luofu’s Divination Commission, and one of the Luofu’s Six Charioteers. But her duties don’t end there – beyond charting the course for the Luofu and predicting the fortune of future events, she’s also a formidable ally on the battlefield. So let’s take a look at the best HSR Fu Xuan build, including her path, role, relics, and more.

Now, let’s peer among the stars, as we divine the best Honkai Star Rail Fu Xuan build.

What’s the best Honkai Star Rail Fu Xuan build?

Fu Xuan is a five-star character who deals quantum damage and treads the path of The Preservation. Characters from The Preservation path have powerful defensive capabilities and excel at protecting their allies, so despite her small stature, Lady Fu is a tank character.

Her abilities all scale based on her max HP, so that’s something to consider when building her. As well as max HP, we recommend investing in defense and quantum damage bonus.

What’s the best light cone for Fu Xuan?

All Honkai Star Rail characters have their own light cone that compliments their personal skills, and Fu Xuan is no different. Her signature light cone is She Already Shut Her Eyes is the perfect pick as it boosts her max HP and energy regeneration, as well as her team’s damage output.

As this is a limited five-star light cone, it can be pretty hard to get your hands on. In this case, We Are Wildfire is a good four-star option, as well as any other Preservation light cones that you have lying around.

Light code Effect How to obtain She Already Shut Her Eyes Increases Fu Xuan’s max HP by 24% and her energy regeneration rate by 12%. When Fu Xuan’s HP is decreased, increases the damage of all allies by 9% for two turns. At the beginning of each wave, restores HP equal to 80% of HP already lost by Fu Xuan herself for team Event warp We Are Wildfire At the start of the battle, the damage dealt to all allies decreases by 8% for five turns. At the same time, immediately restores HP to all allies equal to 30% of the respective HP difference between Fu Xuan’s max HP and current HP Echo of War rewards, Forgotten Hall light cone store Defense When Fu Xuan unleashes her ultimate, she restores HP by 18% of her max HP Stellar warp

What are the best relics for Fu Xuan?

Currently, Genius of Brilliant Stars is the only relic set that boosts quantum damage. It also bypasses enemy defense when your target is weak to quantum damage. As such, this is the best way to boost Fu Xuan’s personal damage.

Alternatively, Guard of Wuthering Snow helps with damage reduction, HP restoration, and energy restoration, which are all great assets to Fu Xuan’s tanky kit. Longevous Disciple also has potential, either as a two-piece set for increased max HP, or a full four-piece set to boost Fu Xuan’s crit rate whenever she loses HP (which is a lot).

Fleet of the Ageless is the best set of planar ornaments for Fu Xuan as it increases her ever-important max HP.

Relic set Effect Obtained from Genius of Brilliant Stars Two equipped: increases quantum damage by 10%

Four equipped: when the wearer attacks an enemy, the damage dealt ignores 10% of their defense. If the enemy has quantum weakness, ignores an additional 10% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Providence in Jarilo-V’s Everwinter Hill Guard of Wuthering Snow Two equipped: reduces damage taken by 8%

Four equipped: at the beginning of the turn, if the wearer’s HP is equal to or less than 50% of their max HP, they restore HP equal to 8% of their max HP and regenerate five energy Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Providence in Jarilo-VI’s Everwinter Hill Longevous Disciple Two equipped: increases max HP by 12%

Four equipped: when the wearer is hit or has their HP consumed by an ally or themselves, their crit rate increases by 8% for two turns and up to two stacks Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Elixir Seekers in The Xianzhou Luofu’s Alchemy Commission

Planar ornaments

Relic set Effect How to obtain Fleet of the Ageless Two equipped: increases the wearer’s max HP by 12%. When the wearer’s speed reaches 120 or higher, all allies’ attack increases by 8% Immersion Reward devices in World 3 of the Simulated Universe

Relic stat recommendations

Main stats:

HP

Quantum damage boost

Defense

Sub-stats:

Energy regeneration

Crit rate/crit damage

What are Honkai Star Rail Fu Xuan’s abilities?

As a walker of the path of Preservation, Fu Xuan’s abilities are built to protect her fellow teammates, but she also has the ability to deal significant quantum damage of her own.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Basic attack: Novaburst Fu Xuan deals quantum damage equal to 25% of her max HP to a single enemy Skill: Known by Stars, Shown by Hearts Fu Xuan activates the Matrix of Prescience, via which other team members distribute 65% of the damage they receive (before it is mitigated by shields) to Fu Xuan for three turns. While affected by the Matrix of Prescience, all team members gain the knowledge effect, which increases their crit rate by 6% and their max HP by 3% of Fu Xuan’s max HP. The Matrix of Prescience dispells when Fu Xuan is knocked down. Ultimate: Woes of Many Morphed to One Fu Xuan deals quantum damage equal to 60% of her max HP to all enemies and obtains one trigger count for her talent’s HP restore effect

Passive skill:

Skill Effect Talent: Bleak Breeds Bliss While Fu Xuan is still active in battle, she applies Misfortune Avoidance to the entire team. This means that allies take 10% less damage. When Fu Xuan’s current HP falls to 50% of her max HP or less, this triggers HP restore, restoring her HP by 80% of the amount of HP she is currently missing. This effect doesn’t trigger if she receives a killing blow. This effect possesses one trigger count by default and can have a maximum of two trigger counts

Technique:

Technique Effect Of Fortune Comes Fate Fu Xuan grants a barrier for her whole team lasting for 20 seconds. This barrier can block all enemy attacks, and the team won’t enter battle when attacked. Fu Xuan automatically activates the Matrix of Prescience when entering battle while the barrier is active, which lasts for two turns

Traces:

Trace Effect Taiyi, the Macrocosmic When Matrix of Prescience is active, Fu Xuan regenerates 20 extra energy when she uses her skill Dunjia, the Metamystic When Fu Xuan uses her ultimate, she heals all other allies by an amount equal to 5% of her max HP plus 133 Liuren, the Sexagenary If a target enemy applies crowd control debuffs to allies while the Matrix of Prescience is active, all allies will resist all crowd control debuffs applied by the enemy target during the current action. This effect can only trigger once. When Matrix of Prescience is activated again, the number of times this effect can trigger will reset

What are Honkai Star Rail’s Fu Xuan’s eidolons?

If you’re lucky enough to pull dusplicates of Fu Xuan, you’ll unlock extra perks called eidolons which are similar to constellations in Genshin Impact. Here are all of Lady Fu’s:

Eidolon Effect E1: Dominus Pacis The knowledge effect increases crit damage by 30% E2: Optimus Felix If any team member is struck by a killing blow while Matrix of Prescience is actibe, then all allies who were struck by a killing blow during this action will not be knocked down, and 70% of their max HP is immediately restored. This can trigger once per battle E3: Apex Nexus Fu Xuan’s skill level increases by two, up to a maximum level of 15, and her talent level increases by two, up to a maximum level of 15 E4: Fortuna Stellaris When enemies attack other allies under Matrix of Prescience, Fu Xuan regenerates five energy E5: Arbiter Primus Fu Xuan’s ultimate level increases by two, up to a maximum level of 15, and her basic attack level increases by one, up to a maximum level of ten E6: Omnia Vita Once Fu Xuan activates Matrix of Prescience, it will keep a tally of the total HP lost by all team members in the current battle. Fu Xuan’s ultimate damage increases by 200% of this total. The tally is also capped at 120% of Fu Xuan’s max HP and the tally value resets and re-accumulates after she uses her ultimate

What are Honkai Star Rail Fu Xuan’s ascension materials?

To level Fu Xuan all the way up, you’ll need to collect special items to ascend her first. You can get artifex’s modules, cogwheels, and gyrehearts from a range of places including the omni-synthesizer and assignment rewards. For nail of the ape, you’ll need to farm the Honkai Star Rail stagnant shadow in Scalegorge Waterscape.

Required level Credits Materials 20 4k Five artifex’s module 30 8k Ten artifex’s module 40 16k Six artifex’s cogwheel, three nail of the ape 50 40k Nine artifex’s cogwheel, seven nail of the ape 60 80k Six artifex’s gyreheart, 20 nail of the ape 70 160k Nine artifex’s gyreheart, 35 nail of the ape

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Fu Xuan?

Fu Xuan is the head of the Xianzhou Luofu’s Divination Commission, and we work closely alongside her as we pursue Honkai Star Rail’s Kafka and Honkai Star Rail’s Blade during the Luofu’s main story questline.

She’s a confident and blunt sage who uses her third eye and the Matrix of Prescience to calculate the Xianzhou’s route, while also predicting the fortune of future events. She’s dedicated to finding the best solution for every situation, and is waiting for the general Honkai Star Rail Jing Yuan‘s promised ‘abdication’ so she can test her mettle in the big seat – though it seems that day is still very far away.

Fu Xuan’s English voice actor is Sarah Wiedenheft, who you may recognize as the voice of Lan from Tower of Fantasy, Castii from Octopath Traveler 2, Power from Chainsaw Man, or her many other roles. In other dubs, Fu Xuan’s Chinese voice actor is Hualing, her Japanese voice actor is Miku Ito, and her Korean voice actor is Lee Ji-hyeon.

That’s all we’ve got on Honkai Star Rail’s Fu Xuan at the moment. As we wait for more details on this gorgeous, pink-haired gal, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact tier list and Genshin Impact banner guides to get ahead in Hoyoverse’s other hit RPG.