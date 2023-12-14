Honkai Star Rail’s Asta is a four-star fire Harmony character who acts as the lead researcher of the Herta Space Station. This lovely young lady commands the entire space station, and is on a constant search for new knowledge to sate her curiosity. So come along with us as we go stargazing with our Honkai Star Rail Asta build, and learn all about her personality, skills, eidolons, best light cones, relics, and more.

Here’s everything in our Honkai Star Rail Asta build:

What’s the best Honkai Star Rail Asta build?

Honkai Star Rail’s Asta is a four-star fire character who treads the path of Harmony, meaning her main role is to buff her allies. Her varied kit may seem underwhelming at first glance, but can certainly shine under the right circumstances. She fits quite a niche role, increasing her allies’ speed with her ultimate, and buffing their attack by dealing damage through her passive.

If you equip her with her signature light cone, she works best with other fire characters like Honkai Star Rail’s Hook and Honkai Star Rail’s Himeko. However, she’s not the most sustainable without a shielder or a healer on her team, which restricts your team comp options quite dramatically. On the other hand, the buffs she supplies are not to be sniffed at, as they can quickly sway a battle in your favor.

When building Asta, we recommend aiming to increase her fire damage, effect hit rate, and speed above other stats.

What are the best light cones for Asta?

The four-star light cone Planetary Rendezvous is Asta’s signature one, however, its skill is very specific and is only worthwhile if your main DPS (and, preferably your sub-DPS) is a fire character. Therefore, if you don’t plan on pairing Asta up with a fire DPS, it’s best to go with one of the other options below.

Memories of the Past at S5 is the best light cone for Asta, offering her increased energy from attacks so she can cast her ultimate more frequently. However, it doesn’t perform as well at lower superimposition levels.

Meshing Cogs at S5 is Asta’s second-best option, increasing the energy she gains both when she dishes out and receives attacks, once again allowing her to cast her ultimate more freely. As it’s a three-star light cone, it’s easier to get superimposition levels on this one, and is a more reliable option if you don’t have Memories of the Past at S5.

Another strong pick is But the Battle Isn’t Over, which generates skill points for the team and, once again, grants Asta some extra energy regeneration. However, this one requires you to do a bit of speed tuning in order to make the most of it, and, as some enemies can mess with your speed through different status effects, it’s not entirely reliable. It’s also a heavily contested five-star light cone, and may be better used on a different Harmony character.

Light cone Effect How to obtain Memories of the Past Increases the wearer’s break effect by 28%. When the wearer attacks, they regenerate an additional four energy. This can only trigger once per turn Gacha Meshing Cogs After the wearer uses attacks or is hit by an enemy, they regenerate an additional four energy. This effect can only trigger once per turn Gacha But the Battle Isn’t Over Increases the wearer’s energy regeneration rate by 10% and regenerates one skill point when the wearer uses their ultimate on an ally. This effect can only occur once every two uses of the wearer’s ultimate. When the wearer uses their skill, the next ally that takes action (other than the wearer) deals 30% more damage for one turn Gacha or the Starlight Exchange store Planetary Rendezvous Upon entering a battle, if an ally deals the same damage type as the wearer, their damage dealt increases by 12% Gacha

What are the best relics for Asta?

The best relic set for Asta is Messenger Traversing Hackerspace, which boosts her speed and provides a teamwide speed buff whenever she uses her ultimate on an ally.

Musketeer of Wild Wheat is another good relic set for Asta, offering her an increase in both attack and speed. Alternatively, Thief of Shooting Meteor is a good back up option, boosting her break effect, and allowing her to regenerate energy if she inflicts weakness break on an enemy, which is pretty easy for her to do if she’s facing an enemy with fire weakness.

In terms of planar sets, our top recommendation for Asta is Broken Keel, which both offers an effect res boost for her, and a crit damage boost for her allies – just make sure she has enough effect res to meet the teamwide buff requirement.

Fleet of the Ageless is another good option, giving her a HP increase and a teamwide attack buff as long as her speed is 120 or higher. Aside from that, Sprightly Vonwacq is the next best choice, increasing her energy regeneration and advancing her actions forward – though this once again relies on her having 120 speed or higher.

Relic Effect Where to obtain Messenger Traversing Hackerspace Two equipped: increases speed

Four equipped: when the wearer uses their ultimate on any ally (including themselves), speed for all allies increases for a certain number of turns. This effect cannot stack Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Elixir Seekers in The Xianzhou Luofu’s Alchemy Commission Musketeer of Wild Wheat Two equipped: increases attack by 12%

Four equipped: increases the wearer’s speed by 6% and their basic attack damage by 10% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting in Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes Thief of Shooting Meteor Two equipped: increases break effect by 16%

Four equipped: increases the wearer’s break effect by 16%. The wearer regenerates three energy when they inflict weakness break on an enemy Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Jabbing Punch in Jarilo-VI’s Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone

Planar ornaments

Relic Effect Where to obtain Broken Keel Two equipped: increases the wearer’s effect resistance. When the wearer’s effect resistance is equal to or greater than a certain percentage, all allies’ crit damage increases World 7 of the Simulated Universe Fleet of the Ageless Two equipped: increases the wearer’s max HP by 12%. When the wearer’s speed reaches 120 or higher, all allies’ attack increases by 8% World 3 of the Simulated Universe Sprightly Vonwacq Two equipped: increases the wearer’s energy regeneration rate by 5%. When the wearer’s speed reaches 120 or higher, the wearer’s action advances forward by 40% immediately upon entering battle World 4 of the Simulated Universe

Relic stat recommendations

When picking relics for Asta, we recommend prioritizing the following stats. The increased effect hit rate is intended to help her hit more enemies with her bounce skill, so you can make the most of her passive and use it to buff the attack of your entire team.

We recommend building her speed, too, so you can capitalize on the buffs offered by the Simulated Universe relic sets, and potentially proc her passive more frequently.

Of course, your choice in relic sets also dictates which sub-stats you should prioritize. For Broken Keel, you need to ensure her effect res is at least 30%. For Sprightly Vonwacq or Fleet of the Ageless, you need to get her speed up to 120.

Main stats:

Body: HP%

HP% Feet: speed

speed Planar sphere: fire damage or HP%

fire damage or HP% Link rope: energy regeneration

Sub-stats:

Speed

HP%

Break effect%

Effect res up to 30% (if you’re using Broken Keel)

What are Asta’s abilities?

Here are all of Asta’s abilities. In combat, we recommend using her ultimate as often as possible to keep boosting your team’s overall speed. Her skill doesn’t deal a dramatic amount of damage at base value, but considering its high hit rate, it’s good for chipping down enemy weaknesses and charging up her ultimate faster.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Basic attack: Spectrum Beam Deal 50% of Asta’s attack as fire damage to a target enemy Skill: Meteor Storm Deal 25% of Asta’s attack as fire damage to a target enemy and bombard them four more times. Each bombardment deals 25% of Asta’s attack as fire damage to a random enemy Ultimate: Astral Blessing Increases the speed of all allies by 36 for two turns

Talent:

Skill Effect Astrometry Astra gains a charging stack for every different enemy hit, plus an additional stack if the enemy hit has fire weakness. For every charging stack Asta has, all allies’ attack increases by 7% up to five times. At the start of every turn, Asta’s charging stack count is reduced by three

Technique

Skill Effect Miracle Flash Immediately attack the enemy. After entering battle, deal 50% of Asta’s attack as fire damage to all enemies

Traces:

Traces Effect Sparks Asta’s basic attack has an 80% chance to burn enemies for three turns. Burned enemies take fire DoT equal to 50% of damage dealt by her basic attack each turn Ignite When Asta is on the field fire damage increases by 18% Constellation Increases Asta’s defense by 6% for each Charging stack

What are Asta’s eidolons?

Honkai Star Rail’s eidolons, like Genshin Impact’s constellations, are bonuses and upgrades you can unlock by pulling more than one copy of a character. Here are all of Asta’s eidolons.

Eidolon Effect E1: Star Sings Sans Verses or Vocals When using Asta’s skill, deal additional damage once to a target enemy E2: Moon Speaks in Wax and Wane When using Asta’s ultimate, she doesn’t reduce her charging stacks for the next turn E3: Meteor Showers for Wish and Want Increases the level of Asta’s skill level by two, up to a maximum of level 15, and the level of her talent by two, up to a maximum of ten E4: Aurora Basks in Beauty and Bliss When Asta’s talent charging stack count reaches two or higher, her energy restoration rate increases by 15% E5: Nebula Secludes in Cold Cosmos Increases the level of Asta’s ultimate by three, up to a maximum of level 15, and increases the level of her basic attack by one, up to a maximum of level ten E6: Galaxy Dreams in Calm and Comfort The charging stack reduction of Asta’s talent is reduced by one

What are Asta’s ascension materials?

You can get Asta all the way up to level 80, but you need to use specific materials to raise her ascension rank at certain intervals. Here are all the materials you need to get Asta to max level.

You can get the silvermane badges and their higher-grade counterparts, silvermane insignia and silvermane medals, from the silvermane guard enemies on Jarilo-VI, Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe enemies, assignment rewards, and the embers exchange store. The endotherm chitin are drops from the Shape of Blaze Honkai Star Rail Stagnant Shadow in Jarilo-VI’s silvermane guard restricted zone.

Required level Credits Materials 20 3.2k Four silvermane badges 30 6.4k Eight silvermane badges 40 12.8k Two endotherm chitin and five silvermane insignia 50 32k Five endotherm chitin and eight silvermane insignia 60 64k 15 endotherm chitin and five silvermane medals 70 128k 28 endotherm chitin and seven silvermane medals

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Asta?

Asta is the lead researcher of Herta Space Station, who possesses a wealth of knowledge about the galaxies around her. She’s a fiercely inquisitive and highly energetic young woman, who takes all of the trials of her job in her stride.

Whether it’s managing opinionated staff, dealing with gossip, handling the Intelligentsia Guild, or fighting back the fragmentum, Asta handles it effortlessly, with a polite, approachable demeanor belying a firmness that demands the respect she deserves.

Asta’s English voice actor is Felecia Angelle, and her Japanese voice actor is Akasaki Chinatsu.

