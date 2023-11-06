Honkai Star Rail Imbibitor Lunae build, weapons, and more

Honkai Star Rail’s Imbibitor Lunae is a five-star imaginary character who treads the path of the Destruction. This mysterious dragon boy plays an important part in our Trailblazing missions aboard the Xianzhou Luofu, and can play an equally important part on the battlefield as a powerful DPS. So let’s take a look at his best build, light cones, relics, and what ties he has to our fellow Trailblazer, Dan Heng.

If you want to know which Honkai Star Rail characters are best suited to join you on your journey, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, then head over to our Honkai Star Rail codes and Honkai Star Rail banners guides. We’ve also got a list of all current and upcoming Honkai Star Rail events for your perusal.

Now, let’s take a look at the best Honkai Star Rail Imbibitor Lunae build.

What’s the best Imbibitor Lunae build?

Imbibitor Lunae is a powerful imaginary damage-dealing DPS who treads the path of the Destruction. The Destruction characters deal outstanding amounts of damage and possess great survivability, making him a brilliant fit for a wide range of combat scenarios.

His ability to enhance his own basic attack and collecting his own special ‘skill points’ makes him a very valuable and self-sufficient unit, but a little extra buffing can always help. For example, the brilliant Honkai Star Rail’s Bronya can give him a very welcome boost to both his attack, crit, and damage, while also providing him with extra turns.

Alternatively, teaming him up with Honkai Star Rail’s Luocha and Honkai Star Rail’s Yukong, with the latter using the Planetary Rendezvous light cone, you can build a very strong imaginary team that boosts Imbibitor Lunae’s attack and therefore makes his enhanced normal attacks even stronger.

Generally, we recommend equipping Imbibitor Lunae with the Brighter Than the Sun light cone, a four-piece set of Wastelander of Banditry Desert relics, and a two-piece set of Rutilant Arena planar ornaments. In terms of stats, you should focus on increasing his attack%, crit damage and rate, speed, and imaginary damage. For more details and some handy alternatives, check out each of the individual sections below.

What is the best light cone for Imbibitor Lunae?

As with many other characters, Imbibitor Lunae has his own signature light cone called Brighter Than the Sun, which boosts his crit rate, attack, and energy regeneration. However, it’s a limited five-star light cone that you can only pull on the banner that runs alongside him, so it can be a bit tricky to snag.

Alternatively, Under the Blue Sky is a super strong four-star option, especially at S5. However, its strength relies on the passive having 100% uptime, which means that Imbibitor Lunae needs to consistently score kills at least every three turns, which may not be possible against certain bosses.

A safer option is On the Fall of an Aeon – the five-star destruction light cone that you can purchase from Herta’s Store. This increases his attack% buff, and he can take advantage of the second passive pretty easily due to his high toughness damage.

Finally, if you’re struggling to pick up any of the others, Nowhere to Run at S5 offers a decent amount of attack. The Moles Welcome You is also a decent placeholder, however, he can’t obtain the third stack as his skill doesn’t target an enemy, so you should really replace it as soon as possible.

Light cone Effect How to obtain Brighter Than the Sun Increases the wearer’s crit rate by 18%. When the wearer uses their basic attack, they gain one stack of Dragon’s Call, lasting for two turns. Each stack of Dragon’s Call increases the wearer’s attack by 18% and energy regeneration rate by 6%. Dragon’s Call can stack up to two times Gacha Under the Blue Sky Increases the wearer’s attack by 16%. When the wearer defeats an enemy, the wearer’s crit rate increases by 12% for three turns Gacha On the Fall of an Aeon Whenever the wearer attacks, their attack increases by 8% in this battle. This effect can stack up to four times. When the wearer inflicts weakness break on enemies, the wearer’s damage increases by 12% for two turns Herta’s Store in the Simulated Universe Nowhere to Run Increases the wearer’s attack by 24%. Whenever the wearer defeats an enemy, they restore HP equal to 12% of their attack Gacha The Moles Welcome You When the wearer uses thei basic attack, skill, or ultimate to attack enemies, they gain one stack of Mischievous. Each stack increases the wearer’s attack by 12% Gacha

What are the best relics for Imbibitor Lunae?

The best relics for Imbibitor Lunae are a full set of Wastelander of Banditry Desert or a full set of Musketeer of Wild Wheat. Alternatively, you can combine two pieces of Wastelander of Banditry Desert with either two pieces of Musketeer of Wild Wheat or two pieces of Messenger Traversing Hackerspace.

In terms of Planar Ornaments, we recommend Rutilant Arena for its crit, attack, and skill damage boosts, though Space Sealing Station and Inert Salsotto are also strong options.

Relic set Effect How to obtain Wastelander of Banditry Desert Two equipped: increases imaginary damage by 10%

Four equipped: when attacking debuffed enemies, the wearer’s crit rate increases by 10%. If the enemy is imprisoned, the wearer’s crit damage increases by 20% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Conflagration, Stargazer Navalia, The Xianzhou Luofu Musketeer of Wild Wheat Two equipped: increases attack by 12%

Four equipped: increases the wearer’s speed by 6% and their basic attack damage by 10% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting, Corridor of Fading Echoes, Jarilo-VI Messenger Traversing Hackerspace Two equipped: increases speed by 6% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Elixir Seekers, Alchemy Commission, Xianzhou Luofu

Planar Ornaments

Relic set Effect How to obtain Rutilant Arena Two equipped: increases the wearer’s crit rate. When the wearer’s current crit rate is equal to or greater than a certain percentage, the wearer’s basic attack and skill damage increase World 7 of the Simulated Universe Space Sealing Station Two equipped: increases the wearer’s attack by 12%. When the wearer’s speed reaches 120 or higher, the wearer’s attack increases by another 12% World 3 of the Simulated Universe Inert Salsotto Two equipped: increases the wearer’s crit rate by 8%. When the wearer’s current crit rate reaches 50% or higher, their ultimate and follow-up attack damage increases by 15% World 6 of the Simulated Universe

Relic stat recommendations

When you’re picking relics for Imbibitor Lunae, we recommend prioritizing the following stats:

Main stats:

Feet: attack% / speed

attack% / speed Body: crit rate / crit damage

crit rate / crit damage Planar Spehere: imaginary damage / attack%

imaginary damage / attack% Link rope: attack%

Sub-stats

Speed

Crit damage

Crit rate

Attack%

What are Imbibitor Lunae’s abilities?

Imbibitor Lunae’s main strength lies with his ability to enhance himself with his skill and generate his own faux skill points called ‘squama sacrosancta’.

Essentially, if Imbibitor Lunae has no squama sacrosancta, then he uses one skill point each time you hit enhance, and you can enhance his normal attack up to three times. However, if you use his technique before entering battle you gain one squama sacrosancta, and if you use his ultimate in battle you gain two squama sacrosancta.

Imbibitor Lunae can have a maximum three squama sacrosancta at a time. If you enhance while he posseses squama sacrosancta, it will use one of those instead of your skill point.

Therefore we recommend aiming to use his technique before battle wherever possible, and that you use his ultimate as often as you can in order to accrue those squama sacrosancta, so you can enhance his normal attack while still saving skill points for your other characters.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Basic attack: Beneficent Lotus Imbibitor Lunae uses a two-hit attack and deals imaginary damage equal to 50% of his attack to a single enemy target Basic attack enhanced once: Transcendence Imbibitor Lunae uses a three-hit attack and deals imaginary damage equal to 130% of his attack to a single enemy target Basic attack enhanced twice: Divine Spear Imbibitor Lunae uses a five-hit attack deals imaginary damage equal to 190% of his attack to a single enemy target. From the fourth hit onward, he simultaneously deals imaginary damage equal to 30% of his attack to adjacent targets Basic attack enhanced three times: Fulgurant Leap Imbibitor Lunae uses a seven-hit attack and deals imaginary damage equal to 250% of his attack to a single enemy target. From the fourth hit onward, he simultaneously deals imaginary damage equal to 90% of his attack to adjacent targets Skill: Dracore Libre Tap the skill button to enhance Imbibitor Lunae’s basic attack up to three times. When Imbibitor Lunae uses Divine Spear or Fulgurant Leap, starting from the fourth hit, he gains one stack of Outroar before every hit. Each stack of Outroar increases his crit damage by 6%, for a max of four stacks. These stacks last until the end of his turn Ultimate: Azure’s Aqua Ablutes All Imbibitor Lunae uses a three-hit attack and deals imaginary damage equal to 180% of his attack to a single enemy target. At the same time, he deals 84% of his attack to adjacent targets, then he obtains two Squama Sacrosancta, up to a maximum of three. He can use the Squama Sacrosancta to offset his use of skill points, as consuming a Squama Sacrosancta is equivalent to consuming a skill point

Passive skill:

Skill Effect Talent: Righteous Heart After each hit he deals during an attack, Imbibitor Lunae gains one stack of Righteous Heart, increasing his damage by 5%. This effect can stack up to six times, lasting until the end of his turn

Technique:

Technique Effect Heaven-Quelling Prismadrakon Imbibitor Lunae enters a Leaping Dragon state for 20 seconds. While in the Leaping Dragon state, using his attack enables Imbibitor Lunae to move forward rapidly for a set distance, attacking all enemies he touches and blocking all incoming attacks. After entering combat via attacking enemies i n the Leaping Dragon state, he deals imaginary damage equal to 120% of his attack to all enemies, and gains one Squama Sacrosancta

What are Imbibitor Lunae’s eidolons?

If you manage to pull more than one copy of Imbibitor Lunae, you can unlock one of his eidolons. As with all characters, he has six eidolons – each of which offer a unique buff. Here are all of his eidolons:

Eidolon Effect E1: Tethered to Sky Increases the number of stackable Righteous Heart stacks by four. Each hit per attack gains one additional stack of Righteous Heart E2: Imperium On Cloud Nine After using his ultimate, Imbibitor Lunae’s action advances forward by 100% and gains one extra Squama Sacrosancta E3: Clothed in Clouds Increases the level of Imbibitor Lunae’s skill by two, up to a maximum of 15, and his basic attack by one, up to a maximum of ten E4: Zephyr’s Bliss Buffs provided by Dominating Roar persists until the end of this character’s next turn E5: Fall is the Pride Increases the level of Imbibitor Lunae’s ultimate and talent by two, up to a maximum of 15 E6: Reign, Returned after any other ally uses their Ultimate, the imaginary res pen of Imbibitor Lunae’s next Fulgrant Leap attack increases by 20%, up to three stacks

What are Imbibitor Lunae’s ascension materials?

You can get Honkai Star Rail’s Imbibitor Lunae all the way up to level 80, but you need to use a set of specific materials at set intervals to ascend him and raise his level cap.

Required level Credits Ascension materials 20 4k Five immortal scionette 30 8k Ten immortal scionette 40 16k Six immortal aeroblossom and three suppressing edict 50 40k Nine immortal aeroblossom and seven suppressing edict 60 80k Six immortal lumintwig and 20 suppressing edict 70 160k Nine immortal lumintwig and 35 suppressing edict

Here’s where you can get each of Imbibitor Lunae’s ascension materials:

Immortal scionette, aeroblossom, and lumintwig – mara-struck enemies aboard the Xianzhou Luofu, simulated universe enemies, assignment rewards

mara-struck enemies aboard the Xianzhou Luofu, simulated universe enemies, assignment rewards Suppressing edict – Stagnant Shadow: Artisanship Commission

What are Imbibitor Lunae’s trace materials?

Like all Honkai Star Rail characters, Imbibitor Lunae has multiple traces that you can upgrade in order to increase his power in battle. These include his abilities like his normal attack, skill, and ultimate, as well as his passives and small boosts to his stats.

Here are all the materials you need to gather in order to upgrade all of Imbibitor Lunae’s traces to the max level, along with details on how to find them:

15 shattered blades, 72 lifeless blades, and 139 worldbreaker blades Obtain from synthesis, antimatter legion enemies, bud of destruction calyxes, the embers exchange store, and the world shops in Herta Space Station and Jarilo-VI

41 immortal scionettes, 56 immortal aeroblossoms, and 58 immortal lumintwigs Obtain from synthesis, mara-struck soldier and abomination of abundance enemies, assignment rewards, the simulated universe, and the world shop in the Xianzhou Luofu

12 regret of infinite ochema Obtain from the Divine Seed echo of war in the Xianzhou Luofu’s Scalegorge Waterscape

11 tracks of destiny Obtain from the simulated universe, the nameless honor battle pass, the embers exchange store, or as limited-time event rewards

3 mil credits

When leveling up Imbibitor Lunae’s traces, we recommend prioritizing them in this order.

Skill trace priority:

Basic > skill = ultimate = talent

Major trace priority:

Jolt Anew (A6) > Star Veil (A2) > Aqua Reign (A4)

Is Imbibitor Lunae five-star Dan Heng?

In short, yes – Imbibitor Lunae is five-star Dan Heng, named Dan Feng. Honkai Star Rail’s Dan Heng is a reincarnation of Dan Feng, who became a Trailblazer after he was exiled from the Luofu. His powers and true form as Imbibitor Lunae were hidden until he returned to his home. You can find out more about his fractured past through the Xianzhou Luofu Trailblaze missions.

That’s all we’ve got on Honkai Star Rail’s Imbibitor Lunae so far, but rest assured that we’ll update this guide as soon as we find out more. In the meantime, be sure to check out our other Hoyo content, including our Genshin Impact codes, Genshin Impact tier list, Genshin Impact banner, and Genshin Impact events guides.