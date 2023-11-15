So, you want to know how to delete Instagram accounts? Social media is great, you get to connect with family and friends while also meeting new people, and Instagram, in particular, allows you to share highlights from your life in the form of photo posts. However, you might decide it’s not the platform for you and therefore want to delete your account.

Anyway, onto how to delete an Instagram account.

How do I delete an Instagram account?

If you want to delete Instagram via a desktop or mobile browser, you need to:

Go to Instagram’s delete your account page

Log in

Select a reason for deactivating your account from the dropdown menu

Re-enter you password

Hit the delete button

If you want to delete Instagram via the app on iOS, you need to:

Hit your profile picture

Tap the menu button in the top right

Hit settings

Go to account

Tap delete account

Select a reason why

Hit delete account, then press ok

How do I reactive my Instagram account?

If you have a sudden change of tune after using our how to delete Instagram accounts guide, check out the following steps to reactive your account:

Go to the Instagram log-in page

Input the email/username and password for the account you want to reactivate

Hit log-in

Accept any new terms of use

