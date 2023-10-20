So, you want to know how to delete Discord accounts? Discord is a great place to meet like-minded people and discover new friends that share the same interests as you. Still, sometimes people don’t just want a break from the platform but want to leave it entirely, and this is when you need to know how to delete your Discord account. Luckily, we’re on hand to give a quick rundown of how to remove your profile.

Anyway, here’s how to delete Discord accounts.

How do I delete Discord accounts?

If you want to delete your Discord account, you need to:

Go to user settings

Select my account

Tap account removal

Hit delete account

There you have it, everything you need to know on how to delete Discord accounts.