So, you want to know how to delete Discord accounts? Discord is a great place to meet like-minded people and discover new friends that share the same interests as you. Still, sometimes people don’t just want a break from the platform but want to leave it entirely, and this is when you need to know how to delete your Discord account. Luckily, we’re on hand to give a quick rundown of how to remove your profile.

How do I delete Discord accounts?

If you want to delete your Discord account, you need to:

  • Go to user settings
  • Select my account
  • Tap account removal
  • Hit delete account

