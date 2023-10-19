If you’ve had enough of snapping and chatting, you might be wondering how to delete Snapchat accounts. There’s such a thing as too much socializing, and if you happen to have Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or one of the other forms of social media, you might not need it. So, we’ve put this guide together so you can delete Snapchat and never look back.

Anyway, onto how to delete Snapchat accounts.

How do I delete Snapchat accounts on iPhone?

If you want to delete Snapchat on iOS, you need to:

Go to the profile screen

Hit the settings button

Scroll down to ‘account actions’

Hit ‘delete account’

Follow the steps shown to delete your Snapchat account

How do I delete Snapchat on Android and the web?

The process to delete your Snapchat account on Android and the web is the same:

Go to the accounts portal

Enter your username and password

Follow the steps shown

Your account deactivates for 30 days

It’s permanently deleted after an additional 30 days

Can I deactivate Snapchat?

Unfortunately, unlike other social media brands, you can’t temporarily deactivate or delete your Snapchat account. If you really need to take a break, our advice is to make a note of your contacts before deleting your account. You can always make a new one in the future.

