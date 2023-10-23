How to delete Instagram comments

With our how to delete Instagram comments guide, you can remove any unwanted criticisms, a helpful tool if you make an upsetting remark

Instagram is the place to be if you want to share short clips or photos with friends, family, and strangers on the internet. However, it does open you up to some toxic behaviours in the form of comments, and who knows, perhaps even you come up with a witty remark only to read it back and discover it’s in bad taste, but with our how to delete Instagram comments guide can help you rectify your mistake.

Anyway, here’s everything you need to know about how to delete Instagram comments.

How do I delete Instagram comments?

Deleting Instagram comments is relatively easy. You just have to:

  • Tap the speech bubble under the post
  • Tap the comment you want to delete
  • Hit the trash can button to remove it

