Voice assistants can be helpful, but sometimes they just get in the way. For that reason, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to put together this how to turn off Bixby guide, so no matter what Samsung device you use, you can turn the annoying robotic voice off. Ah, peace and quiet at last.

Anyway, onto how to turn off Bixby.

How do I turn off Bixby?

If you want to disable Bixby, you need to:

Open settings Go to apps Select ‘Bixby voice’ Go to storage Tap ‘clear cache’ Hit ‘clear data’, then tap ‘ok’ Hit ‘back’, then tap ‘disable’ Hit ‘disable app’

