Sometimes, you just don’t want to to hear what artificial intelligence has to say, and that’s why we’re here to explain how to turn off Bixby on Samsung

Voice assistants can be helpful, but sometimes they just get in the way. For that reason, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to put together this how to turn off Bixby guide, so no matter what Samsung device you use, you can turn the annoying robotic voice off. Ah, peace and quiet at last.

Anyway, onto how to turn off Bixby.

How do I turn off Bixby?

If you want to disable Bixby, you need to:

  1. Open settings
  2. Go to apps
  3. Select ‘Bixby voice’
  4. Go to storage
  5. Tap ‘clear cache’
  6. Hit ‘clear data’, then tap ‘ok’
  7. Hit ‘back’, then tap ‘disable’
  8. Hit ‘disable app’

There you have it, everything you need to know on how to turn off Bixby.

