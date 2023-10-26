How to turn off live photos

In this guide, we explain how to turn off live photos, just in case you think the feature is more annoying than it is helpful - a sentiment we share

Some iOS users consider them to be a hindrance, and that’s why we have this how to turn off live photos guide. Here, we explain how you can go back to taking normal photos, and luckily, it’s a relatively simple process.

Anywho, here’s how to turn off live photos.

How do I turn off live photos?

Turning off live photos is easy, just follow these simple steps:

  • Go to settings
  • Tap camera
  • Hit preserve settings
  • Switch off live photos

There you have it, all you need to know on how to turn off live photos.

