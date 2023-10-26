Some iOS users consider them to be a hindrance, and that’s why we have this how to turn off live photos guide. Here, we explain how you can go back to taking normal photos, and luckily, it’s a relatively simple process.

If you need even more help coming to grips with your iOS device, our how to delete contacts on iPhone, how to delete albums on iPhone, how to scan on iPhone, and how to delete apps on iPhone content can help you out. We also have WhatsApp download and Instagram download guides, should you feel the need to socialise.

Anywho, here’s how to turn off live photos.

How do I turn off live photos?

Turning off live photos is easy, just follow these simple steps:

Go to settings

Tap camera

Hit preserve settings

Switch off live photos

There you have it, all you need to know on how to turn off live photos. Now, if you feel the need to play something, our best iPhone games list can help you out.