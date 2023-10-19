How to delete Reddit accounts

Our how to delete Reddit accounts guide has all you need to flee the forum and leave upvotes behind as you find a new way to communicate.

Someday you might encounter some toxicity on Reddit and naturally decide that it’s got no place in your life. In this case, you need to know how to delete Reddit accounts, so you can leave the community and cut ties with those that might make your experience on the platform rather unpleasant.

Anyway, onto how to delete Reddit accounts.

How do I delete Reddit accounts?

If you want to delete your Reddit account, you need to:

  • Go to account settings
  • Scroll down
  • Hit ‘delete account’
  • Enter your username and password
  • Hit ‘delete

How do I delete Reddit history?

If you don’t want to delete your entire account but fancy starting over, you can follow these steps to delete your Reddit History.

  • Open the Reddit app
  • Select your profile icon in the top-right
  • Select ‘history’
  • Hit the three dots in the top-right for more options
  • Select ‘clear history’

There you have it, everything you need to know on how to delete Reddit accounts. If you need a game to fill the new space on your phone, our best iPhone games and best Android games lists have some great suggestions.

