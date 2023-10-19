Someday you might encounter some toxicity on Reddit and naturally decide that it’s got no place in your life. In this case, you need to know how to delete Reddit accounts, so you can leave the community and cut ties with those that might make your experience on the platform rather unpleasant.

Anyway, onto how to delete Reddit accounts.

How do I delete Reddit accounts?

If you want to delete your Reddit account, you need to:

Go to account settings

Scroll down

Hit ‘delete account’

Enter your username and password

Hit ‘delete

How do I delete Reddit history?

If you don’t want to delete your entire account but fancy starting over, you can follow these steps to delete your Reddit History.

Open the Reddit app

Select your profile icon in the top-right

Select ‘history’

Hit the three dots in the top-right for more options

Select ‘clear history’

